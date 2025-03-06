Body Check Cup challenge encouraging fans to talk with doctor about cancer screenings 

NHL, AstraZeneca encouraging proactive screenings with prizes, team leaderboards

AZ-1

© AstraZeneca

By Dave Stubbs @davestubbs.bsky.social
NHL.com Columnist

Hockey’s fight against cancer is taking another powerful stride.

The first monthlong Body Check Cup challenge launches on March 6, an initiative of the NHL and AstraZeneca, the global biopharmaceutical giant that partners with the League and its players to create awareness of and encourage proactive cancer screenings.

AstraZeneca and the NHL have been seeking engaging ways to bring cancer to the forefront of people’s minds in a way that would feel approachable, this time through gamification.

To that end, the new initiative is another component of AstraZeneca’s ambitious, broad presence in hockey.

Last season, the Get Body Checked Against Cancer campaign was launched as part of the company’s partnership with the NHL and NHL Players’ Association. The goal is to empower members of the hockey community to do three things: learn their own risk factors for cancers, talk to their doctors about whether cancer screens are right for them, and encourage their loved ones to do the same.

In November 2023, AstraZeneca teamed up as an official partner of Hockey Fights Cancer. A joint initiative of the NHL and NHLPA, powered by the V Foundation for Cancer Research, Hockey Fights Cancer is a vital initiative that not only raises funds for cancer research, but also educates and empowers fans to take action for their health to best face the disease.

Help your team climb The Body Check Cup standings

AstraZeneca speaks to the courage it requires for many to commit to cancer screening.

“Facing the potential realities of cancer is daunting,” said Mohit Manrao, senior vice president, US Oncology, AstraZeneca. “Getting screened takes courage. But it’s not just about you -- it’s about your loved ones, your friends, and the entire hockey community. By rallying together, we can reduce fear and inspire action.”

With the Body Check Cup, AstraZeneca will celebrate fans for taking the step to learn about screening.

The Body Check Cup puts a competitive, interactive spin on cancer awareness. Every time a fan participates in the campaign, pledging to Get Body Checked Against Cancer whether for themselves or to encourage friends and family, it will trigger an opportunity to live out money-can’t-buy NHL prizes.

“Studies show that when people make public commitments, they’re more likely to follow through,” Manrao said. “By taking the pledge and sharing it on social media, fans not only keep themselves accountable but also inspire others to do the same.”

AZ-2

© AstraZeneca

Jacob Trouba and his mother, Kristy, help to get the message out in the Get Body Checked Against Cancer campaign.

The storytelling of the various cancer-journey experiences is uplifting and motivational. Now, the Body Check Cup adds another element.

In effect, the Body Check Cup is a League-wide challenge to determine which NHL team has the most fans committed to talking to their doctor about recommended cancer screenings and encouraging their loved ones to do the same, fostering friendly competition while driving real impact by way of pledges and social-media shares.

The NHL will host a live leaderboard on which fans can track the point totals of all 32 teams. When a participant completes his or her Body Check pledge, their points (25) will be added to their team’s leaderboard. Their team will also receive extra points (50) when fans share their pledges on their social media.

With fans’ passion for their sport and their teams famously intense, the Body Check Cup can expect a spirited competition.

The “winning team” by points will have $20,000 donated to a cancer-fighting charity in their market.

The Trouba family encourages you to get your body checked for cancer

The grand prize, among the many things up for the winning, will award one lucky Body Check Cup participant and a guest a visit to Toronto for a private VIP Hockey Hall of Fame experience, including:

A private tour; dinner on-site with an NHL legend; a meet-and-greet photo opportunity with the Stanley Cup and a “Keeper of the Cup;” signed NHL merchandise; tickets to a 2025-26 regular-season game of the winner’s favorite team.

The Body Check Cup is a different way to try to raise awareness about cancer screening, but it’s also a way to get people to take action.

While a well-timed check can save a game, a well-timed body check can save a life.

Visit bodycheckcup.nhl.com to take the pledge and getbodychecked.com for more campaign information.

