Body Check Cup challenge encouraging fans to talk with doctor about cancer screenings 

Hockey’s fight against cancer is taking another powerful stride.

The first monthlong Body Check Cup challenge launches on March 6, an initiative of the NHL and AstraZeneca, the global biopharmaceutical giant that partners with the League and its players to create awareness of and encourage proactive cancer screenings.

AstraZeneca and the NHL have been seeking engaging ways to bring cancer to the forefront of people’s minds in a way that would feel approachable, this time through gamification.

To that end, the new initiative is another component of AstraZeneca’s ambitious, broad presence in hockey.

Last season, the Get Body Checked Against Cancer campaign was launched as part of the company’s partnership with the NHL and NHL Players’ Association. The goal is to empower members of the hockey community to do three things: learn their own risk factors for cancers, talk to their doctors about whether cancer screens are right for them, and encourage their loved ones to do the same.

In November 2023, AstraZeneca teamed up as an official partner of Hockey Fights Cancer. A joint initiative of the NHL and NHLPA, powered by the V Foundation for Cancer Research, Hockey Fights Cancer is a vital initiative that not only raises funds for cancer research, but also educates and empowers fans to take action for their health to best face the disease.