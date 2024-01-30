Horvat 'everything and more' for Islanders 1 year after trade from Canucks

Oh yes, Horvat had been selected to represent the Canucks in the 2023 NHL Honda All-Star Game, just to add to the craziness. He still played for the Pacific Division but represented the Islanders in the game.

His introduction to the Islanders was meeting the media for All-Star festivities in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on Feb. 2. Brock Nelson, representing New York that weekend, was one of the first to meet Horvat.

"(Islanders vice president of communications) Kimber Auerbach was there with us, and he breaks the news and shares the info," Nelson said. "They started asking questions right away about New York, so I just tried to help him in any way.

"I got to hang out with him one or two days there. There was a lot of chaos, a lot of family but it was nice to meet him and the kids, see them and help them in any way, whether it was trying to find different things on the Island or contacts they needed."

One day after the All-Star Game, Horvat signed an eight-year contract with the Islanders. Even with that, Horvat said it took to "just this past training camp" to feel truly at home on and off the ice.

"As soon as the season starts, you have a month under your belt, kids are getting to school, we're getting into a routine and stuff like that," he said. "That made it way easier and just kept getting better and better from there on out."

Horvat returned to Vancouver on Nov. 15 for the first time since the trade, when the Canucks defeated the Islanders 4-3 in overtime at Rogers Arena. He scored a goal and was reduced to tears during a video tribute to him.

"It didn't feel real, to be honest with you," Horvat said. "It felt weird and yeah, just so many memories there and obviously started my career there, spent 9 1/2 years there. It felt weird to be on the opposite end of the rink, but it was cool. A warm welcome from everybody and it was really cool to be a part of."

The weird and surreal times and adjustments are behind Horvat. New York is home, he's thriving on the ice and life is great.

"You feel comfortable," Horvat said, "way more comfortable with the guys in the room, even more comfortable knowing you're going to be here for a long period of time where last year it was like, what's going to happen? Where are we going to go? Are we going to get traded? Are they going to offer me something?"

"It was a stressful year, but to know you're in one place for a while, it's definitely good for family stability and myself. Definitely feels good."