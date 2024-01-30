Horvat 'everything and more' for Islanders 1 year after trade from Canucks

CHICAGO -- Bo Horvat is in a good place.
Tuesday is the one-year anniversary of the center being traded to the New York Islanders by the Vancouver Canucks. It was unexpected and took a good amount of time for Horvat to adjust to his new surroundings and new team, but he has.
"Everything's going well that way," Horvat said earlier this month. "Family's doing great, we're loving it on Long Island. It's such a great place to live and have your family. Yeah, I mean, first-class organization. They treat you like gold here. the way they handle everything away from the rink, at the rink, it's been awesome."
At the rink, Horvat has 45 points (20 goals, 25 assists) in 48 games, third on the Islanders behind defenseman Noah Dobson (52 points; six goals, 46 assists in 49 games) and center Mathew Barzal (51 points; 13 goals, 38 assists in 48 games).
"Bo brings it every night," Barzal said. "One thing about his game is it's consistent. Plays hard every night, wants to score. He's obviously a huge piece of this team and you know when he's going it's a big boost to our group.
"I mean, great locker-room guy as well. Sometimes when you get a guy you don't know what he's going to be like. He's been everything and more for us."
Horvat wasn't sure what it was going to be like when New York acquired him Jan. 30, 2023. He was in the final season of a six-year, $33 million contract ($5.5 million average annual value) he signed with Vancouver on Sept. 8, 2017, and uprooting his wife and two young children, an adjustment Horvat said was "big."
"It wasn't easy on my family, it wasn't easy on me last year," Horvat said. "Just basically moving across the country and at the time we did, during the All-Star Game, a lot of it went into it. We had a two-bedroom apartment with two kids and not knowing what to expect on Long Island, what to explore. There were a lot of things that went into it. Not trying to make excuses, but it was difficult."