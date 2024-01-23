Jenner can relate to Bedard having jaw wired shut

Blue Jackets captain sustained same injury as Blackhawks center

Boone Jenner on Bedard injury

© Jason Mowry/Getty Images)

By Derek Van Diest
@DerekVanDiest NHL.com Staff Writer

EDMONTON -- Boone Jenner underwent the excruciating process of having his jaw wired shut, so the Columbus Blue Jackets center can relate to what Chicago Blackhawks rookie Connor Bedard is going through.

“I know he broke it, I don’t know if he’s fully wired or not. I could probably give him some recipes,” Jenner said Tuesday prior to Columbus’ game against the Edmonton Oilers at Rogers Place (9 p.m. ET; TVAS, SNW, BSOH). “You have to get creative with the food, and I’m sure he’s got a lot of people and resources to get him through it.”

Jenner fractured his jaw Dec. 8 in a 5-2 win against the St. Louis Blues when a point shot from Blue Jackets defenseman Ivan Provorov deflected up into his face in front of the net. Jenner left the ice and, once in the dressing room, tried to talk his way back into the game.

“We initially thought we were going to get away with it,” Jenner said. “I took a puck in the jaw and went in, and I thought maybe we got away with it not being broken. So then the convo shifted to getting back out there, but then they took a second look where [the] doc didn’t like how certain things were moving and we had to go and get the better scanner at the hospital.”

Bedard was injured Jan. 5 in a 4-2 loss at the New Jersey Devils when checked by defenseman Brendan Smith coming across the blue line. The center left the ice holding his jaw and did not return. He had surgery three days later and was initially expected to be out 6-8 weeks, but Chicago announced Monday that he’ll miss at least another six weeks.

The Blackhawks lost 2-0 at the Vancouver Canucks on Monday. Bedard, the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NHL Draft, is a native of North Vancouver.

“He's devastated not to be here and playing, let alone just being here, but he's on course on the recovery,” Blackhawks coach Luke Richardson said Monday. “It's going to be probably at least six weeks. It's bone settling.”

Despite missing the past eight games, Bedard leads NHL rookies with 33 points (15 goals, 18 assists) in 39 games. Chicago is 3-5-0 without him.

Jenner missed 15 games before returning Friday in a 4-1 loss to New Jersey. He had 18 points (13 goals, five assists) in 30 games this season entering his second game back Tuesday.

“I felt good in my first game,” said Jenner, the Blue Jackets captain. “Obviously after six weeks, the timing is a little off, but it was good to be back.”

Jenner, like Bedard in practice, is wearing a full face shield to protect his jaw from further damage.

“I don’t think I’ve ever worn one,” Jenner said. “I used to wear a cage in Triple-A hockey, so it’s been a long time. Obviously it’s not the same, but I’m making it work.”

Related Content

Blackhawks Connor Bedard injury update broken jaw

Bedard out at least 6 more weeks for Blackhawks with fractured jaw

Latest News

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings
Carter Hart granted indefinite leave of absence

Hart granted indefinite leave of absence from Flyers
Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today
Gerard Gallant would be happy to coach in NHL again

Gallant would be ‘happy’ to coach in NHL again 
Columbus has 'motivation' to end Edmonton run

Blue Jackets have 'motivation' to try to end Oilers' 13-game winning streak
NHL Draft Class podcast Tij Iginla

Iginla talks Top Prospects Game, famous father on 'NHL Draft Class' podcast
NHL Buzz News and Notes January 23

NHL Buzz: Hill expected back for Golden Knights tonight
Devils GM Tom Fitzgerald promoted president of hockey operations

Fitzgerald signs multiyear contract with Devils, promoted to president/GM
NHL On Tap News and Notes January 23

NHL On Tap: Oilers host Blue Jackets looking for 14th consecutive win
Daily fantasy hockey picks, projections

DFS picks, projections for upcoming games
NHL betting odds for January 23 2024

NHL matchups, odds to watch: January 23
San Jose Sharks Los Angeles Kings game recap January 22

Kahkonen makes 44 saves, Sharks recover for shootout win against Kings
Chicago Blackhawks Vancouver Canucks game recap January 22

Demko makes 31 saves, Canucks blank Blackhawks for 3rd straight win
Pittsburgh Penguins Arizona Coyotes game recap January 22

Zucker, Coyotes defeat Penguins for 1st time in 12 games
Blackhawks Connor Bedard injury update broken jaw

Bedard out at least 6 more weeks for Blackhawks with fractured jaw
Kobie Turner sings anthem on Rams Night at Los Angeles Kings game

Kings celebrate Rams Night with Faulk, Nacua, Avila as Turner belts out anthem
Canucks Carson Soucy out 5-6 weeks with hand injury

Soucy out 5-6 weeks for Canucks with hand injury
Vegas Golden Knights New Jersey Devils game recap January 22

Toffoli’s hat trick lifts Devils past Golden Knights in OT