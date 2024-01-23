Jenner can relate to Bedard having jaw wired shut

EDMONTON -- Boone Jenner underwent the excruciating process of having his jaw wired shut, so the Columbus Blue Jackets center can relate to what Chicago Blackhawks rookie Connor Bedard is going through.

“I know he broke it, I don’t know if he’s fully wired or not. I could probably give him some recipes,” Jenner said Tuesday prior to Columbus’ game against the Edmonton Oilers at Rogers Place (9 p.m. ET; TVAS, SNW, BSOH). “You have to get creative with the food, and I’m sure he’s got a lot of people and resources to get him through it.”

Jenner fractured his jaw Dec. 8 in a 5-2 win against the St. Louis Blues when a point shot from Blue Jackets defenseman Ivan Provorov deflected up into his face in front of the net. Jenner left the ice and, once in the dressing room, tried to talk his way back into the game.

“We initially thought we were going to get away with it,” Jenner said. “I took a puck in the jaw and went in, and I thought maybe we got away with it not being broken. So then the convo shifted to getting back out there, but then they took a second look where [the] doc didn’t like how certain things were moving and we had to go and get the better scanner at the hospital.”

Bedard was injured Jan. 5 in a 4-2 loss at the New Jersey Devils when checked by defenseman Brendan Smith coming across the blue line. The center left the ice holding his jaw and did not return. He had surgery three days later and was initially expected to be out 6-8 weeks, but Chicago announced Monday that he’ll miss at least another six weeks.

The Blackhawks lost 2-0 at the Vancouver Canucks on Monday. Bedard, the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NHL Draft, is a native of North Vancouver.

“He's devastated not to be here and playing, let alone just being here, but he's on course on the recovery,” Blackhawks coach Luke Richardson said Monday. “It's going to be probably at least six weeks. It's bone settling.”

Despite missing the past eight games, Bedard leads NHL rookies with 33 points (15 goals, 18 assists) in 39 games. Chicago is 3-5-0 without him.

Jenner missed 15 games before returning Friday in a 4-1 loss to New Jersey. He had 18 points (13 goals, five assists) in 30 games this season entering his second game back Tuesday.

“I felt good in my first game,” said Jenner, the Blue Jackets captain. “Obviously after six weeks, the timing is a little off, but it was good to be back.”

Jenner, like Bedard in practice, is wearing a full face shield to protect his jaw from further damage.

“I don’t think I’ve ever worn one,” Jenner said. “I used to wear a cage in Triple-A hockey, so it’s been a long time. Obviously it’s not the same, but I’m making it work.”