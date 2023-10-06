Blues 4, Stars 0

Jordan Binnington made 24 saves, and Robert Thomas scored twice for the St. Louis Blues in their 4-0 win against the Dallas Stars at American Airlines Center in Dallas on Thursday.
Justin Faulk and Jake Neighbours also scored for the Blues, and Torey Krug had two assists.
Jake Oettinger made 24 saves for the Stars.
Faulk gave St. Louis a 1-0 lead with a wrist shot from the right circle at 5:39 of the first period.
Thomas made it 2-0 when his shot banked off Thomas Harley’s skate and past Oettinger at 1:41 of the third period, then scored on a power play at 18:16 to give the Blues a 3-0 lead.
Neighbours also scored a power-play goal at 19:29 for the 4-0 final.