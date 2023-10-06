Latest News

Potential NHL milestones for 2023-24 NHL season

2023-24 NHL season could be filled with milestones
Stanley Cup predictions for 2023-24 NHL season

Winnipeg Jets 2023-24 season preview

Jets season preview: Future of Hellebuyck, Scheifele must be decided
Washington Capitals 2023-24 season preview

Capitals season preview: Aging core must stay healthy
Coyotes' Tourigny evolves, clicks with players

Tourigny clicks with Coyotes players after evolving as coach
Preseason roundup: O’Reilly gets 1st goal with Predators

Sabres' Savoie to practice after upper-body injury

Savoie set to practice with Sabres after upper-body injury
Penguins' Crosby can still compete against best

Crosby relishing opportunity to prove he can keep up with McDavid, Bedard
Leon Draisaitl feels urgency to win Cup on at The Rink podcast

Draisaitl talks Oilers urgency to win Cup on '@TheRink' podcast
Jamie Drysdale signs 3 year contract with Anaheim Ducks

Drysdale signs 3-year contract with Ducks, was restricted free agent
Arthur Kaliyev suspended 4 games for kneeing

Kaliyev suspended 2 regular-season games for actions in Kings game
Rocket Richard Trophy winner debated

Maurice 'Rocket' Richard Trophy winner debated by NHL.com writers
United by Hockey Mobile Museum set to return for 2023-24 season

United by Hockey Mobile Museum set to return for 2023-24 season
Preseason roundup: McDavid gets 4 points in Oilers win

Camp Buzz: Palmieri back at practice with Islanders

Training Camp Buzz: Palmieri returns to practice with Islanders
On Campus: Celebrini leads NCAA freshman class this season

Vegas Golden Knights 2023-24 season preview

Golden Knights season preview: Similar roster returns after Cup title 
Toronto Maple Leafs 2023-24 season preview

Maple Leafs season preview: Grit added to build on playoff success

Blues 4, Stars 0

stl_binnington_preseason

Jordan Binnington made 24 saves, and Robert Thomas scored twice for the St. Louis Blues in their 4-0 win against the Dallas Stars at American Airlines Center in Dallas on Thursday.

Justin Faulk and Jake Neighbours also scored for the Blues, and Torey Krug had two assists.

Jake Oettinger made 24 saves for the Stars.

Faulk gave St. Louis a 1-0 lead with a wrist shot from the right circle at 5:39 of the first period.

Thomas made it 2-0 when his shot banked off Thomas Harley’s skate and past Oettinger at 1:41 of the third period, then scored on a power play at 18:16 to give the Blues a 3-0 lead.

Neighbours also scored a power-play goal at 19:29 for the 4-0 final.