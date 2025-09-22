Parent’s time at 2012 Winter Classic Alumni Game lasting memory for Flyers greats

Eric Lindros has several memories of the 2012 NHL Winter Classic Alumni Game between the Philadelphia Flyers and New York Rangers.

But one that stands out is how Bernie Parent's smile lit up Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia.

"He went out there and threw the pads on and was just enjoying every moment of it," Lindros, the Hall of Fame forward who played for the Flyers that day, said Monday. "You could see his grin from New Jersey. He was loving it."

Parent, the Hall of Fame goalie and backbone of Flyers Stanley Cup championships in 1974 and 1975, died Sunday at age 80. He was an icon to hockey fans across the region, more than 45,000 of whom rewarded him with an ovation not to be forgotten on the day of alumni game.

"Ask anybody who got the loudest ovation and it wasn't even close," former Flyers defenseman Mark Howe said. "It was Bernie. It was Bernie by far."

Among those fans was Franny Drummond, who grew up in the Philadelphia suburb of Langhorne, Pennsylvania.

"Who didn't think that they were Bernie Parent, Game 7, Stanley Cup Final?" Drummond said. "In school my number was No. 1 for high school, when I played goalie. So he was an idol of mine, a true hero to the fans. Just an all-around inspiration to even play the game."

Drummond, now 52, is an artist who specializes in painting goalie masks. He's done them for several current and former NHL goalies, among them Brian Elliott, Dan Vladar and Jacob Markstrom, and also famously created Steve Mason's zombie masks.

But there was nothing like creating a mask for Parent.