Flyers icon Parent lived life to fullest, like it was 'a beautiful thing'

Bernie Parent's glass was never half full.

Always, it was full to the brim, then overflowing.

One of the most popular athletes in Philadelphia sports history, and one of the most positive, effervescent spirits on that city's landscape and far beyond, left us Saturday into Sunday, Bernie passing away in his sleep at age 80 at his home in Avalon, New Jersey.

It was the third rib-crushing punch hockey has absorbed in the past two weeks, the deaths of fellow Hockey Hall of Fame goalies Ken Dryden on Sept. 5 and Ed Giacomin on Sept. 14 now followed by that of the Flyers icon.