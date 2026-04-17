Baggie Day Buzz: Toews mulling return with Jets for 17th NHL season

Huberdeau expects to be healthy for training camp with Flames

Toews for Trade Buzz Feb 24 26

© Darcy Finley/NHLI via Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

For 16 NHL teams, there will be no Stanley Cup Playoffs. Instead, there will be players packing up their gear, reflecting on the season and looking toward the future, as well as front office members analyzing what went wrong.

Baggie Day Buzz is your one-stop shop for the latest news and analysis from the teams that did not advance to the playoffs.

Here is the most recent news:

Winnipeg Jets

Jonathan Toews says he is still considering whether he will return for his 17th season in the NHL.

After two seasons away from the game due to to health complications, the forward, who will turn 38 on April 29, skated in all 82 regular season games for the Jets this season, the first time he has done that since 2018-19 as a member of the Chicago Blackhawks.

“Probably in the next couple of weeks to a month, when you start getting back into it to prepare for next season, obviously I've got a lot to think about, Toews said Friday. “When you're chasing a playoff spot and you're playing every other day, it's been so crazy since the Olympic break, you don't have much time to think about much else. It’s all you really have time and energy for, so it would be nice to have some space to sink into that thought process and think about next steps.”

Toews, who won the Stanley Cup three times with Chicago in 2010, 2013 and 2015, signed a one-year contract to play in his hometown of Winnipeg on July 2; the Blackhawks chose not to re-sign him after he was limited to 124 games after Chronic Inflammatory Response Syndrome kept him out of the entire 2020-21 season and from Feb. 21-April 1, 2023, when he was dealing with the effects of long COVID-19.

“I think if I'm being honest with myself and I look back to a couple years ago where I was at, yeah, it definitely feels like a huge accomplishment,” Toews said. “I'm very proud that I went after it and did what I could to get back to this level and to play in the NHL again."

Toews had 29 points (11 goals, 18 assists) this season for the Jets (35-35-12), who finished eight points out of a playoff spot.

“I think there was parts of my game that really struggled early on,” he said. “It takes a while to really start to mold yourself back into a hockey player again. And I felt that throughout the year, too, that your strength and your conditioning just continues to build. And so that's definitely a factor, that now we're back up to speed to a certain degree, and I've got to feel that things can only continue to improve from here.”

Center Mark Scheifele has accepted an invitation to play for Team Canada at the upcoming IIHF World Hockey Championships in Zurich–Fribourg, Switzerland in May.

The 33-year-old finished fifth in NHL scoring this season with a League career-high 103 points (36 goals, 67 assists) in 82 games. Scheifele, who has 907 career points (372 goals, 535 assists in 961 games), passed Blake Wheeler (812) on Oct. 18 to become the Jets-Thrashers all-time points leader.

Calgary Flames

Jonathan Huberdeau said he expects to be healthy for training camp after having season-ending hip surgery in March, which caused the 32-year-old forward to miss the Flames' final 26 games of the season.

“That was probably one of the main reasons I kind of wanted to do it earlier, so I could be fully back next year,” Huberdeau said Friday, one day after the Flames wrapped up their season with a 3-1 win against the Los Angeles Kings. “I feel pretty good. It’s been six weeks, so I think I’m just looking forward to getting back on the ice. It’s been going pretty well right now, so hopefully it keeps keep going like that and I can be back on the ice in late June.”

Huberdeau, who was acquired in a trade with the Florida Panthers for forward Matthew Tkachuk on July 22, 2022, had 25 points (10 goals, 15 assists) in 50 games this season after he had 62 points (28 goals, 34 assists) in 81 games in 2024-25.

Huberdeau had his best season in 2021-22, when he was tied for second in the NHL in scoring with 115 points (30 goals, 85 assists) in 82 games.

“I’m just so thrilled that he’s finally feeling good," Flames coach Ryan Huska said. "It’s been a long time for this guy that he’s been battling through this. My hope is that he’s going to continue his rehab and he’s going to feel great over the course of the summer and he’s going to come back and he’s going to be awesome and that’s what I’m really pulling for him.”

Calgary (34-39-9) finished 13 points out of a playoff spot.

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