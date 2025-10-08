Red Wings add jersey patch for legend Delvecchio

Team to honor Hockey Hall of Famer, who passed away in July, with uniform addition

Red Wings jersey with new patch

© Detroit Red Wings

By Christopher Detwiler
@Chris_Detwiler NHL.com Staff Writer

The Detroit Red Wings announced Wednesday that the team will wear a special jersey patch this season to honor legendary player and coach Alex Delvecchio, who passed away at the age of 93 in July.

The No. 10 patch will be worn on the right shoulder on both the home and away jerseys. A helmet patch will be worn on Centennial jersey nights.

Delvecchio played all 24 seasons of his career in Detroit, from 1950-1974, and won three Stanley Cups with Gordie Howe on his line.

He was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 1977, and the Red Wings retired his No. 10 jersey in 1991. Delvecchio was named one of 100 Greatest NHL Players in 2017.

“Few athletes in any sport ever have been as synonymous with one franchise as Alex Delvecchio was with the Detroit Red Wings," said NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman at the time of his passing. “Delvecchio’s work as the center on the famed Production Line with wingers Gordie Howe and Ted Lindsay was pivotal to the Wings’ title runs in 1952, 1954 and 1955, and he served as team captain for 12 years.”

The Red Wings start their season on Thursday, hosting the Montreal Canadiens at Little Caesars Arena.

NHL.com Columnist Dave Stubbs contributed to this report

Related Content

Delvecchio remembered for playmaking ability, loyalty to Red Wings

Delvecchio dies at 93, longtime center for Howe on Red Wings’ ‘Production Line’

Alex Delvecchio: 100 Greatest NHL Players

Red Wings support Tigers at Game 3 of ALDS

Short Shifts

Kings surprise fans with alternate jersey reveal

Kopitar receives loud ovation from Kings fans before final home opener 

Red Wings support Tigers at Game 3 of ALDS

Panthers honor Knight with tribute during 1st period

Golden Knights are your 2025-26 Stanley Cup champs ... in video game simulation

Rangers alumni kick off Centennial season at Stock Exchange

NHL releases new TV spot in time for season opener

Panthers receive Stanley Cup rings in championship celebration

Fanatics, lululemon expand NHL Fan Gear Collection

Catch up on 'FACEOFF: Inside the NHL' Season 2 before season-opening tripleheader

Neely surprises Chara with news of number retirement

Ducks forward Strome takes flight with Pacific Airshow pilots

‘FACEOFF: Inside the NHL’ Season 2, Episode 6 looks at Panthers’ 2nd Cup title

Gaudreau's wife celebrates daughter’s birthday with throwback photos

‘FACEOFF: Inside the NHL’ Season 2, Episode 5 focuses on Jarvis’ young career

'FACEOFF: Inside the NHL' Season 2, Episode 4 features Nylander, Shanahan face playoffs pressure in Toronto 

'FACEOFF: Inside the NHL Season 2, Episode 3 show Crosby, Kopitar fight against time

Daccord’s jersey number retired by Arizona State