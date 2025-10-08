Red Wings add jersey patch for legend Delvecchio

Delvecchio played all 24 seasons of his career in Detroit, from 1950-1974, and won three Stanley Cups with Gordie Howe on his line.

He was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 1977, and the Red Wings retired his No. 10 jersey in 1991. Delvecchio was named one of 100 Greatest NHL Players in 2017.

“Few athletes in any sport ever have been as synonymous with one franchise as Alex Delvecchio was with the Detroit Red Wings," said NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman at the time of his passing. “Delvecchio’s work as the center on the famed Production Line with wingers Gordie Howe and Ted Lindsay was pivotal to the Wings’ title runs in 1952, 1954 and 1955, and he served as team captain for 12 years.”

The Red Wings start their season on Thursday, hosting the Montreal Canadiens at Little Caesars Arena.

NHL.com Columnist Dave Stubbs contributed to this report