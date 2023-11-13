Latest News

Francouz out remainder of season for Avalanche with lower-body injury

Goalie hasn't played following offseason adductor surgery, will return to native Czechia

col-francouz-injury

© Ric Tapia/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

Pavel Francouz will be out the remainder of the season for the Colorado Avalanche because of a lower-body injury.

The 33-year-old goalie, who hasn't played this season following offseason adductor surgery, will return to his native Czechia with his family.

Francouz was expected to be Colorado's backup to Alexandar Georgiev again this season after he went 8-7-1 with a 2.61 goals-against average and .915 save percentage in 16 starts in 2022-23.

With Francouz not being ready at the start of the season, the Avalanche claimed Ivan Prosvetov off waivers from the Arizona Coyotes on Oct. 9. Prosvetov is 1-1-0 with a 2.90 GAA and .899 save percentage in four games (two starts).

This is the second season in the past four years which Francouz will have missed because of injury. He did not play during the 2020-21 season because of double hip surgery.