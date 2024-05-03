Matthews uncertain for Maple Leafs against Bruins in Game 7

TORONTO -- Auston Matthews skated on his own on Friday, but his status remains uncertain for Game 7 of the Eastern Conference First Round against the Boston Bruins Saturday (8 p.m. ET; ABC, ESPN+, SN, TVAS, CBC).

"Yeah, there's been progress, he skated again here today but no determination on his availability," Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe said.

The center, who led the NHL with 69 goals in 81 games in the regular season, did not play in Toronto's 2-1 overtime win in Game 5 on Tuesday or in a 2-1 win in Game 6 on Thursday, which tied the best-of-7 series.

"We're in a position where if we win, we are alive, if we lose, we are dead and that's the way we've been the last two games and I think we've performed well under those circumstances," Maple Leafs defenseman Morgan Rielly said of winning two games without Matthews.

Matthews was on the ice for the morning skate prior to Game 5 for about four minutes and skated on his own at the Maple Leafs practice facility on Wednesday. Ahead of Game 6, he skated on his own prior to the morning skate, but departed before the full session began.

Matthews left a 3-1 loss in Game 4 last Saturday after the second period and Keefe said that he "was removed by doctors," but it remains unclear whether he is dealing with an illness, an injury or both.

Matthews has three points (one goal, two assists) in four games this series, all of them coming in a 3-2 win in Game 2.

Toronto is 3-0 without Matthews this season, including a 7-0 win against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Dec. 16.

"It's a great opportunity," Maple Leafs captain John Tavares said after Game 6. "We've got the series back level and an opportunity to move on. This is what we're playing for. This is what it's all about."