Matthews practices again, could return for Maple Leafs this weekend

TORONTO -- Auston Matthews practiced on Wednesday for the second time since reaggravating an upper-body injury, and has not been ruled out of returning to the lineup for the Toronto Maple Leafs this weekend.

The injury, which the center has been managing since training camp, kept him out of nine games in November and was reaggravated in a 6-3 win against the Buffalo Sabres on December 20. Matthews will miss his sixth straight game when Toronto visits the New York Islanders at UBS Arena on Thursday (7:30 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+, SNO).

"It was good to get out there in a team setting, get some reps," Matthews said. "Just kind of taking it day by day and see how it goes. Every injury is different, I think it's always frustrating not playing but I'm just trying to be mindful of everything that goes on. It's nice to still be around the guys a lot. Being able to take part in practice is big especially when you've been out for a little bit so like I said, I'm just taking it day by day here. I'm feeling good, feeling better every single day so just going to continue and hope for that positive progression."

After Thursday, the Maple Leafs have back-to-back home games against the Boston Bruins on Saturday and Philadelphia Flyers on Sunday. Coach Craig Berube did not rule out Matthews returning then, but would like him to practice at least once more before then. Toronto likely will not practice on Friday.

"That would be real ideal for sure to work with a line he is going to play with and compete and do all the things needed in practice," Berube said. "It might be two practices."

Matthews skated as an extra forward at practice Wednesday in a grey noncontact jersey but competed in drills and remained on the ice for the duration of the 40-minute workout.

"I do (feel like progress is being made)," Berube said. "Seeing him out here in practice and competing in a full practice is progress. He's going in the right direction which is great. I know there's no timeline and we are all looking for one but it's great having him out there."

Matthews said he has no timeline in mind for a return, and Berube said he is waiting for Matthews to tell him when he is ready.

"When you're injured as a player, everyone is always asking you, 'how are you feeling?' and it gets annoying," Berube said. "When he's available, he'll let us know. The situation we are in with him is I'm preparing the team to play without him and the lineup to go. We will know when he is ready, and we will make adjustments from there."

The Maple Leafs captain did not participate in a full morning skate prior to the game against the Sabres on Dec. 20, but scored and played 19:18. He took two hard hits in the game, one from Sabres forward Tage Thompson in the first period and a cross-check from defenseman Dennis Gilbert in the third period, though he finished the game.

"A couple different things but I'd say that definitely (the hits) did not help the cause," Matthews said. "Rest is helping. I'm not somebody who likes to stay still for long so I'm just trying to do what I can maybe without overexerting certain things. Just trying to stay in as good shape as you can when you can't skate."

Matthews missed nine games in November because of an upper-body injury and returned Nov. 30, a 5-3 win against the Tampa Bay Lightning. During his recovery, he took a five-day trip to Germany to visit a doctor who both he and other Maple Leafs players have seen in the past, for consultation. The injury was one he had been managing since missing time during the preseason.

Matthews said he is unsure if he will be able to put the issue that has been bothering him entirely behind him at any point this season.

"Yeah I don't know," Matthews said. "I hope so, that's obviously the goal. It's tricky with these things. It's a physical sport, it's a contact sport so things happen out there sometimes that are out of your control so just trying to manage it as best I can."

As for whether the injury he sustained against Buffalo is related to the previous injury or is an isolated issue, Berube previously said, "probably a little of both."

Neither Matthews nor Berube have offered any further specifics as to the nature of the previous injury, though the coach did indicate earlier it is not related to a wrist injury Matthews previously had surgery on during the 2021 offseason.

Matthews had 12 points (six goals, six assists) in 11 games since returning from the injury in November, helping Toronto to an 8-3-0 record during that span. He is fourth on the Maple Leafs with 23 points (11 goals, 12 assists) in 24 games this season.

He led the League with a career-high 69 goals last season and has scored at least 40 goals in each of the previous five seasons. Since entering the NHL in the 2016-17 season, Matthews leads the NHL with 379 goals, 26 more than Leon Draisaitl of the Edmonton Oilers, who is second.

Toronto went 7-2-0 without Matthews in November but is 2-3-0 during his current absence. The Maple Leafs are 44-23-2 all-time without him.