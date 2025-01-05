Matthews, Marner central to past, present for Maple Leafs

Toronto captain, linemate combine for 8 points in win against Bruins, included on franchise's Quarter-Century First Team

© Mark Blinch/NHLI via Getty Images

By Mike Zeisberger
@Zeisberger NHL.com Staff Writer

TORONTO — At about 6:28 p.m. ET, it was announced on the Scotiabank Arena center ice video screen that Mitch Marner and Auston Matthews had been named as forwards to the Toronto Maple Leafs Quarter-Century First Team, along with Hall of Famer Mats Sundin.

For the next three hours, they showed exactly why.

On a wild, frigid January night of Original Six hockey, the Maple Leafs' top line of Marner, Matthews and wing Matthew Knies combined for 13 points (five goals, eight assists) en route to a 6-4 victory against the longtime rival Boston Bruins.

Marner (one goal, four assists) and Knies (three goals, two assists) each had five-point performances in what proved to be a memorable outing for both. Matthews, meanwhile, returned from a six-game absence due to a lower-body injury and was a force throughout the game, ending up with three points (one goal, two assists) of his own.

When informed after the game that he and Matthews had made the Quarter-Century First Team along with Sundin, defensemen Morgan Rielly and Tomas Kaberle, and goalie Ed Belfour, Marner admitted he was caught off-guard by the honor. Having been a Maple Leafs fan since he was a kid, he said he was humbled at hearing the news.

“I didn't know that,” he said. “I mean, you know, as players, we try not to really enjoy accolades or anything like that. It’s a team game, and we all know that.”

But …

“Ya, it’s very cool to hear obviously. Growing up, I watched Mats Sundin a lot and idolized him quite a bit. So ya, again, it’s very cool.”

Matthews couldn’t agree more.

“It means a lot, obviously, with the history of this franchise,” he said. “We’re in our ninth season here, and obviously it’s special to be part of a storied franchise like this and to wear the Maple Leaf every day is not anything I don’t think anyone would take for granted.

“Just to be in the same breath, the same conversation as some of those guys like Mats Sundin, et cetera, it’s a big honor.”

Their selections are part of the NHL’s celebration of the past 25 years, with Quarter-Century Teams for each of the League’s 32 franchises and the Arizona Coyotes. The honorees were selected by broadcasters, national writers, local writers and NHL.com writers who have covered the respective teams, in addition to select former players.

The six players voted to each First Team will be on the ballot for the NHL All Quarter-Century Team that will be chosen via a fan vote that will start in February.

Make no mistake. Marner and Matthews may talk the talk but they walked the walk to make this list.

Since 2000, no Maple Leafs player has more points than the 695 (208 goals, 487 assists) put up by Marner. Matthews is second on that list with 675 points, including 380 goals, the most in that span.

Bruins at Maple Leafs | Recap

Their special talents were on display for all to see, including a coast-to-coast audience on Hockey Night in Canada.

Matthews didn’t look like he had any rust from his layoff, skating briskly all over the ice, stickhandling in and around Bruins players on a number of occasions, and backchecking tenaciously in the defensive zone. So far, so good.

“I felt great,” he said. “We knew it was going to be a tough, physical game going into it, and it took a full 60 minutes. So, I’m happy with the performance tonight, everybody staying with it and just bearing down.”

As for his physical state, Matthews said he was pleased with the way he got through the game.

“I felt good,” he said. “My teammates made it pretty easy for me tonight. I just thought the chemistry was there, we were working all three zones pretty good and finding each other in good spots.

“I’m pretty happy with it. We just have to keep the momentum going.”

Indeed, the Maple Leafs will try to do just that when they attempt to stretch their winning streak to four when they host the Philadelphia Flyers on Sunday. The fact that Matthews is back makes that goal much more obtainable.

“(His game) was great,” Marner said. “He was moving very well, won a lot of big draws, using his body very well and just doing awesome things. Couple great pick-pockets to find guys late.

“It’s good to have 34 back.”

Not to mention being on the Maple Leafs Quarter-Century team with him.

