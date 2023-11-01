Panarin, Rangers not satisfied with winning streak, individual highlights

GREENBURGH, N.Y. -- What does it mean to you to have points in every game to start the season?

"Nothing," New York Rangers forward Artemi Panarin said in response to that exact question after practice Wednesday. "I don't want to talk about it."

Panarin intimated the same when asked about the Rangers and their 7-2-0 record through nine games.

He has points in each of those nine games, 15 in total on five goals and 10 assists, and the Rangers just set a team record by sweeping a five-game road trip (5-0-0) with wins against the Seattle Kraken, Calgary Flames, Edmonton Oilers, Vancouver Canucks and Winnipeg Jets.

It is the first time they swept a road trip of five or more games.

The Rangers return to Madison Square Garden on Thursday to host the Carolina Hurricanes (7 p.m. ET; BSSO, MSG).

"Hockey is a great game and the most interesting game because everything can happen in a season and things can change pretty quick," Panarin said. "I don't want to say something because we had a great five wins. I mean, that doesn't mean we'll be great the next 10 games, it just means we were great the last five games."

True, but what they did in the past five games shows the Rangers what they're capable of doing in the next 10 and beyond.

They outscored the Kraken, Flames, Oilers, Canucks and Jets by a combined 17-7. They allowed 27.2 shots on goal per game with a low of 19 in a 4-1 win in Seattle and a high of 33 in a 4-3 overtime win in Vancouver.

The Rangers led by three goals going into the third period in each of the first three games. They were down in the third period in Vancouver and Winnipeg but won both in overtime.

"I thought we played some good hockey and when we didn't, we didn't play bad," Rangers center Mika Zibanejad said. "That was a big thing for us. Our highs were good. Our lows weren't as low as maybe they've been in the past. I didn't think we got that low at all during the road trip. The last two games weren't as good as we wanted, but we did enough things good enough to win. It was a good team effort throughout."