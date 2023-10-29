Miller scores in OT, Rangers edge Canucks

Miller one-timed a pass from Chris Kreider on a 3-on-1 rush from the right face-off dot.

Mika Zibanejad scored his first goal of the season and had two assists for the Rangers (6-2-0), who have won the first four games of a five-game road trip that concludes at the Winnipeg Jets on Monday.

Artemi Panarin and Adam Fox each had a goal and an assist, and Igor Shesterkin made 30 saves.

Filip Hronek had two assists and Casey DeSmith made 20 saves for the Canucks (5-2-1), who had their win streak end at three games.

Panarin put the Rangers ahead 1-0 on a 5-on-3 power play at 9:18 of the first period with a wrist shot through traffic. Panarin leads the team with 12 points (four goals, eight assists) and has a point in all eight games this season, tied for the longest season-opening streak by a Rangers player since Rod Gilbert’s nine-game streak in 1971-72.

J.T. Miller tied it 1-1 on the power play with a deflection at 15:57 of the second period.

Tyler Myers scored on a short-handed 2-on-1 rush to put the Canucks ahead 2-1 at 9:06 of the third period.

Vancouver was called for too many men on the ice before the power play ended, and Fox tied it 2-2 on the ensuing 5-on-3 advantage by redirecting Panarin’s pass over a sprawling DeSmith at 12:21.

Zibanejad put New York ahead before the second penalty expired, scoring from the left hash marks after a scramble in front to make it 3-2 at 13:24.

Carson Soucy tied it 3-3 at 15:42 with a shot from the point through traffic.