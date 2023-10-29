Latest News

Golden Knights recover for shootout win against Kings, point streak at 9

Heritage Classic, playing outdoors part of NHL dream

Flames seek spark to reset season in Heritage Classic

Heritage Classic blog: Blake Coleman

Allen makes 42 saves, Canadiens rally to defeat Jets in shootout

Buzz: Ekblad, Montour to return to practice tomorrow

Pastrnak gets 3 points, Bruins top Red Wings

Mobile museum shows game's diversity at Edmonton stop

Josi scores in OT, Predators defeat Maple Leafs

Tkachuk scores 2, Senators top Penguins to end skid

Varlamov, Islanders shut out Blue Jackets

McDavid 'feeling good,' likely to play in Heritage Classic

Heritage Classic blog: Derek Ryan

Cousins, Panthers rally to edge Kraken

Daily fantasy hockey picks, projections

Joe Thornton retires from NHL after 24 seasons

Bruins goalie Ullmark to wear unique mask honoring 100 years of history

Vatrano hat trick sparks Ducks past Flyers for 3rd straight win

Miller scores in OT, Rangers edge Canucks

Zibanejad gets 3 points for New York, which wins 4th in row

Recap: Rangers at Canucks 10.28.23

By Kevin Woodley
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

VANCOUVER -- K'Andre Miller scored at 3:48 of overtime for the New York Rangers in a 4-3 win against the Vancouver Canucks at Rogers Arena on Saturday.

Miller one-timed a pass from Chris Kreider on a 3-on-1 rush from the right face-off dot.

Mika Zibanejad scored his first goal of the season and had two assists for the Rangers (6-2-0), who have won the first four games of a five-game road trip that concludes at the Winnipeg Jets on Monday.

Artemi Panarin and Adam Fox each had a goal and an assist, and Igor Shesterkin made 30 saves.

Filip Hronek had two assists and Casey DeSmith made 20 saves for the Canucks (5-2-1), who had their win streak end at three games.

Panarin put the Rangers ahead 1-0 on a 5-on-3 power play at 9:18 of the first period with a wrist shot through traffic. Panarin leads the team with 12 points (four goals, eight assists) and has a point in all eight games this season, tied for the longest season-opening streak by a Rangers player since Rod Gilbert’s nine-game streak in 1971-72.

J.T. Miller tied it 1-1 on the power play with a deflection at 15:57 of the second period.

Tyler Myers scored on a short-handed 2-on-1 rush to put the Canucks ahead 2-1 at 9:06 of the third period.

Vancouver was called for too many men on the ice before the power play ended, and Fox tied it 2-2 on the ensuing 5-on-3 advantage by redirecting Panarin’s pass over a sprawling DeSmith at 12:21.

Zibanejad put New York ahead before the second penalty expired, scoring from the left hash marks after a scramble in front to make it 3-2 at 13:24.

Carson Soucy tied it 3-3 at 15:42 with a shot from the point through traffic.