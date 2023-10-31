Panarin has goal, 2 assists in Rangers OT win against Jets

Mika Zibanejad scored on a one-timer with 26 seconds remaining in overtime to give New York the win. Panarin, who had the primary assist on the play, has 15 points (five goals, 10 assists) during his streak, which is tied with Rod Gilbert (1971-72) for the fourth-longest to begin a season in Rangers history.

Chris Kreider also scored for the Rangers (7-2-0), who won for the fifth straight game and completed a perfect road trip (5-0-0). Igor Shesterkin made 27 saves.

Nikolaj Ehlers and David Gustafsson scored for the Jets (4-4-1) who have points in five straight (3-0-2). Connor Hellebuyck made 23 saves.

Panarin made it 1-0 when he redirected a Jacob Trouba pass from the point at 18:24 of the first period.

Gustafsson tied it 1-1 at 19:32, lifting a shot over Shesterkin’s glove from inside the circle.

Ehlers scored on a wraparound at 5:08 of the second to make it 2-1 Jets.

Kreider scored on the power play to tie it 2-2 when he tipped Adam Fox’s point shot through traffic at 13:12 of the third.