Coast Guard Cutters were toast of amateur league, forced to disband to serve in World War II

When they played the Rangers' EAHL farm team, the New York Rovers, at Madison Square Garden, recall it being as much a festive occasion as it was a hockey game. The Cutters were accompanied by their 30-piece band and when the Sailors scored, the band swung into a chorus of "Semper Paratus" (Always Ready), the Coast Guard's marching song.

Coulter, captain of the Rangers' 1940 Stanley Cup-winning team, and defenseman Bob Dill, a former boxer, were among the more intimidating Cutters. Former Rangers general manager Emile "The Cat" Francis remembered playing against the skating sailors when Cat was goalie for the Philadelphia Falcons.

"Those Cutters blended skill with the kind of toughness you'd expect from NHL guys like Mariucci and Coulter," Francis said. "What's more, their roster included some of the best players out of Minnesota, Michigan and New England who were real good but never made the majors.

Wrote Young: "Their Hub Nelson was considered 'The Best Goalie Not in the NHL' and their third goalie, Muzz Murray, won a couple of games at The Garden."

The brainchild of a former Michigan hockey star-turned Coast Guard commander, Lt. Cmdr. C.R. MacLean, the Cutters clinched their first title, the Walker Cup, at Madison Square Garden in 1943 and received the prize from former New York mayor Jimmy Walker

After they captured the American Senior crown in 1944, sayonara became the byword for the seamen.

"We already were losing players to the war late in our second season." Nardello recalled, "and by the end of '44 there were no hockey players left at our base. The fact is, we had done enough fighting on the ice; it was time to do our fighting where it counted -- against our real enemies!"