Coyotes at Jets

COYOTES (23-29-4) at JETS (35-15-5)

6 p.m. ET; TSN3, SCRIPPS

Coyotes projected lineup

Clayton Keller -- Logan Cooley -- Dylan Guenther

Matias Maccelli -- Nick Bjugstad -- Lawson Crouse

Alex Kerfoot -- Barrett Hayton -- Nick Schmaltz

Michael Carcone -- Jack McBain -- Jason Zucker

J.J. Moser -- Matt Dumba

Sean Durzi -- Michael Kesselring

Juuso Valimaki -- Josh Brown

Connor Ingram

Karel Vejmelka

Scratched: Travis Dermott, Matt Villalta, Liam O'Brien

Injured: Travis Boyd (upper body), Troy Stecher (lower body)

Jets projected lineup

Kyle Connor -- Mark Scheifele -- Gabriel Vilardi

Alex Iafallo -- Sean Monahan -- Nikolaj Ehlers

Nino Niederreiter -- Adam Lowry -- Mason Appleton

Cole Perfetti -- Vladislav Namestnikov -- Morgan Barron

Josh Morrissey -- Dylan DeMelo

Brenden Dillon -- Neal Pionk

Dylan Samberg -- Nate Schmidt

Connor Hellebuyck

Laurent Brossoit

Scratched: Rasmus Kupari, Logan Stanley

Injured: None

Status report

Ingram will return and start after missing four games with a lower-body injury. ... O'Brien, a forward, is also available after missing six games with an upper-body injury. ... Arizona placed forward Adam Ruzicka on unconditional waivers for the purpose of terminating his contract Friday. ... Stetcher, a defenseman who has missed 12 games, could return at the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday. ... The Jets held an optional practice Saturday. ... Schmidt will enter the lineups for Stanley, a defenseman. ... Hellebuyck will make his sixth start in seven games.