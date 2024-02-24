Coyotes at Jets

Projected-Lineup_v2_2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

COYOTES (23-29-4) at JETS (35-15-5)

6 p.m. ET; TSN3, SCRIPPS

Coyotes projected lineup

Clayton Keller -- Logan Cooley -- Dylan Guenther

Matias Maccelli -- Nick Bjugstad -- Lawson Crouse

Alex Kerfoot -- Barrett Hayton -- Nick Schmaltz

Michael Carcone -- Jack McBain -- Jason Zucker

J.J. Moser -- Matt Dumba

Sean Durzi -- Michael Kesselring

Juuso Valimaki -- Josh Brown

Connor Ingram

Karel Vejmelka

Scratched: Travis Dermott, Matt Villalta, Liam O'Brien

Injured: Travis Boyd (upper body), Troy Stecher (lower body)

Jets projected lineup

Kyle Connor -- Mark Scheifele -- Gabriel Vilardi

Alex Iafallo -- Sean Monahan -- Nikolaj Ehlers

Nino Niederreiter -- Adam Lowry -- Mason Appleton

Cole Perfetti -- Vladislav Namestnikov -- Morgan Barron

Josh Morrissey -- Dylan DeMelo

Brenden Dillon -- Neal Pionk

Dylan Samberg -- Nate Schmidt

Connor Hellebuyck

Laurent Brossoit

Scratched: Rasmus Kupari, Logan Stanley

Injured: None

Status report

Ingram will return and start after missing four games with a lower-body injury. ... O'Brien, a forward, is also available after missing six games with an upper-body injury. ... Arizona placed forward Adam Ruzicka on unconditional waivers for the purpose of terminating his contract Friday. ... Stetcher, a defenseman who has missed 12 games, could return at the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday. ... The Jets held an optional practice Saturday. ... Schmidt will enter the lineups for Stanley, a defenseman. ... Hellebuyck will make his sixth start in seven games.

Latest News

Meier, Devils hand Canadiens 5th straight loss

NHL Buzz: Tkachuk out, Forsling in for Panthers against Capitals

Kucherov has 3 points, Lightning hang on for win against Islanders

Kane plans to 'enjoy the whole thing' in Chicago return

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Red Wings score 4 in 1st period, cruise past Blues

Slumping Canucks embrace challenge against Bruins

Anderson week to week for Kings with upper-body injury

NHL matchups, odds to watch: February 24

Chelios to have 'dream come true' when hometown Blackhawks retire his No. 7

CHL notebook: 'Sky's the limit' for Kraken prospect Loshko

NHL Morning Skate for February 24

McDavid pushes home point streak to 21, Oilers fall to Gustavsson, Wild

Connor goal lifts Jets past Blackhawks in OT

NHL Trade Buzz: Coyotes will be sellers following 11-game skid, GM says

NHL On Tap: Rangers face Flyers seeking 10th win in row

NHL Buzz: Foerster could return to Flyers lineup against Rangers

Fantasy hockey top 100 forward rankings