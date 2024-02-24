Coyotes at Jets

COYOTES (23-29-4) at JETS (35-15-5)
6 p.m. ET; TSN3, SCRIPPS
Coyotes projected lineup
Clayton Keller -- Logan Cooley -- Dylan Guenther
Matias Maccelli -- Nick Bjugstad -- Lawson Crouse
Alex Kerfoot -- Barrett Hayton -- Nick Schmaltz
Michael Carcone -- Jack McBain -- Jason Zucker
J.J. Moser -- Matt Dumba
Sean Durzi -- Michael Kesselring
Juuso Valimaki -- Josh Brown
Connor Ingram
Karel Vejmelka
Scratched: Travis Dermott, Matt Villalta, Liam O'Brien
Injured: Travis Boyd (upper body), Troy Stecher (lower body)
Jets projected lineup
Kyle Connor -- Mark Scheifele -- Gabriel Vilardi
Alex Iafallo -- Sean Monahan -- Nikolaj Ehlers
Nino Niederreiter -- Adam Lowry -- Mason Appleton
Cole Perfetti -- Vladislav Namestnikov -- Morgan Barron
Josh Morrissey -- Dylan DeMelo
Brenden Dillon -- Neal Pionk
Dylan Samberg -- Nate Schmidt
Connor Hellebuyck
Laurent Brossoit
Scratched: Rasmus Kupari, Logan Stanley
Injured: None
Status report
Ingram will return and start after missing four games with a lower-body injury. ... O'Brien, a forward, is also available after missing six games with an upper-body injury. ... Arizona placed forward Adam Ruzicka on unconditional waivers for the purpose of terminating his contract Friday. ... Stetcher, a defenseman who has missed 12 games, could return at the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday. ... The Jets held an optional practice Saturday. ... Schmidt will enter the lineups for Stanley, a defenseman. ... Hellebuyck will make his sixth start in seven games.