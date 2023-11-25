Latest News

Daily fantasy hockey picks, projections

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

NHL Morning Skate for November 25

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

Coyotes at Golden Knights

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

COYOTES (8-9-2) at GOLDEN KNIGHTS (14-4-2)

10 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS

Coyotes projected lineup

Clayton Keller -- Logan Cooley - - Nick Schmaltz

Matias Maccelli -- Nick Bjugstad -- Lawson Crouse

Michael Carcone -- Alex Kerfoot -- Jason Zucker

Liam O’Brien -- Travis Boyd -- Jan Jenik

J.J. Moser -- Sean Durzi

Troy Stecher -- Michael Kesselring

Vladislav Kolyachonok -- Josh Brown

Connor Ingram

Karel Vejmelka

Scratched: Matt Dumba, Milos Kelemen

Injured: Travis Dermott (upper body), Jack McBain (lower body), Juuso Valimaki (upper body), Barrett Hayton (upper body)

Golden Knights projected lineup

Ivan Barbashev -- Jack Eichel -- Jonathan Marchessault

Brett Howden – Chandler Stephenson -- Mark Stone

Paul Cotter -- William Karlsson -- Michael Amadio

William Carrier -- Nicolas Roy -- Keegan Kolesar

Nicolas Hague -- Alex Pietrangelo

Brayden McNabb -- Zach Whitecloud

Ben Hutton -- Brayden Pachal

Logan Thompson

Adin Hill

Scratched: Pavel Dorofeyev

Injured: Alec Martinez (lower body), Shea Theodore (upper body)

Status report

Dumba, a defenseman, will be a healthy scratch; Kolyachonok will dress in his place. … Ingram will alternate starts for the 13th straight game. ... Theodore was injured during a 2-1 overtime win at the Dallas Stars on Wednesday; the defenseman was to be further evaluated Saturday, Golden Knights coach Bruce Cassidy said. … Martinez, a defenseman, will miss his second consecutive game and is day to day. ... Thompson is expected to start after Hill started the previous two games.