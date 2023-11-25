Coyotes at Golden Knights

COYOTES (8-9-2) at GOLDEN KNIGHTS (14-4-2)
10 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS
Coyotes projected lineup
Clayton Keller -- Logan Cooley - - Nick Schmaltz
Matias Maccelli -- Nick Bjugstad -- Lawson Crouse
Michael Carcone -- Alex Kerfoot -- Jason Zucker
Liam O’Brien -- Travis Boyd -- Jan Jenik
J.J. Moser -- Sean Durzi
Troy Stecher -- Michael Kesselring
Vladislav Kolyachonok -- Josh Brown
Connor Ingram
Karel Vejmelka
Scratched: Matt Dumba, Milos Kelemen
Injured: Travis Dermott (upper body), Jack McBain (lower body), Juuso Valimaki (upper body), Barrett Hayton (upper body)
Golden Knights projected lineup
Ivan Barbashev -- Jack Eichel -- Jonathan Marchessault
Brett Howden – Chandler Stephenson -- Mark Stone
Paul Cotter -- William Karlsson -- Michael Amadio
William Carrier -- Nicolas Roy -- Keegan Kolesar
Nicolas Hague -- Alex Pietrangelo
Brayden McNabb -- Zach Whitecloud
Ben Hutton -- Brayden Pachal
Logan Thompson
Adin Hill
Scratched: Pavel Dorofeyev
Injured: Alec Martinez (lower body), Shea Theodore (upper body)
Status report
Dumba, a defenseman, will be a healthy scratch; Kolyachonok will dress in his place. … Ingram will alternate starts for the 13th straight game. ... Theodore was injured during a 2-1 overtime win at the Dallas Stars on Wednesday; the defenseman was to be further evaluated Saturday, Golden Knights coach Bruce Cassidy said. … Martinez, a defenseman, will miss his second consecutive game and is day to day. ... Thompson is expected to start after Hill started the previous two games.