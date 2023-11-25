Coyotes at Golden Knights

COYOTES (8-9-2) at GOLDEN KNIGHTS (14-4-2)

10 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS

Coyotes projected lineup

Clayton Keller -- Logan Cooley - - Nick Schmaltz

Matias Maccelli -- Nick Bjugstad -- Lawson Crouse

Michael Carcone -- Alex Kerfoot -- Jason Zucker

Liam O’Brien -- Travis Boyd -- Jan Jenik

J.J. Moser -- Sean Durzi

Troy Stecher -- Michael Kesselring

Vladislav Kolyachonok -- Josh Brown

Connor Ingram

Karel Vejmelka

Scratched: Matt Dumba, Milos Kelemen

Injured: Travis Dermott (upper body), Jack McBain (lower body), Juuso Valimaki (upper body), Barrett Hayton (upper body)

Golden Knights projected lineup

Ivan Barbashev -- Jack Eichel -- Jonathan Marchessault

Brett Howden – Chandler Stephenson -- Mark Stone

Paul Cotter -- William Karlsson -- Michael Amadio

William Carrier -- Nicolas Roy -- Keegan Kolesar

Nicolas Hague -- Alex Pietrangelo

Brayden McNabb -- Zach Whitecloud

Ben Hutton -- Brayden Pachal

Logan Thompson

Adin Hill

Scratched: Pavel Dorofeyev

Injured: Alec Martinez (lower body), Shea Theodore (upper body)

Status report

Dumba, a defenseman, will be a healthy scratch; Kolyachonok will dress in his place. … Ingram will alternate starts for the 13th straight game. ... Theodore was injured during a 2-1 overtime win at the Dallas Stars on Wednesday; the defenseman was to be further evaluated Saturday, Golden Knights coach Bruce Cassidy said. … Martinez, a defenseman, will miss his second consecutive game and is day to day. ... Thompson is expected to start after Hill started the previous two games.