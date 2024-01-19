Canucks edge Coyotes, become 1st team to reach 30 wins this season

Elias Pettersson and Dakota Joshua scored for the Canucks (30-11-4), who extended their point streak to seven games (6-0-1) in the first game of a five-game homestand. Thatcher Demko made 20 saves.

Travis Dermott scored his first goal of the season, and Connor Ingram made 24 saves for the Coyotes (21-19-3), who went 1-1-1 on their three-game road trip.

Pettersson gave Vancouver a 1-0 lead at 16:49 of the first period with a one-timer on the power play. J.T. Miller won an offensive zone face-off back to Quinn Hughes atop the left point. He one-touched a pass across to Pettersson for a slap shot from between the top of the circles that went high past the blocker of Ingram.

Dermott tied it 1-1 at 18:40. Alex Kerfoot had the puck knocked off his stick while cutting through the slot, but it went right to Dermott inside the left dot for a quick shot short side before Demko could get across to his post.

The Canucks did not have a shot in the second period when Dermott saved a goal at 13:25 with a hooking penalty that took an empty net chance away from Joshua, and the Canucks got their first shot on the ensuing power play at 15:25.

Joshua put Vancouver back ahead 2-1 at 19:02 of the second on a rebound of his own shot around the outstretched left pad of Ingram after redirecting a pass from Nils Hoglander while driving the net.