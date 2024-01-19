Canucks edge Coyotes, become 1st team to reach 30 wins this season

Pettersson, Joshua score for Vancouver, which extends point streak to 7

Recap: Coyotes at Canucks 1.18.24

By Kevin Woodley
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

VANCOUVER -- The Vancouver Canucks became the first team in the NHL to reach 30 wins this season with a 2-1 victory against the Arizona Coyotes at Rogers Arena on Thursday.

Elias Pettersson and Dakota Joshua scored for the Canucks (30-11-4), who extended their point streak to seven games (6-0-1) in the first game of a five-game homestand. Thatcher Demko made 20 saves.

Travis Dermott scored his first goal of the season, and Connor Ingram made 24 saves for the Coyotes (21-19-3), who went 1-1-1 on their three-game road trip.

Pettersson gave Vancouver a 1-0 lead at 16:49 of the first period with a one-timer on the power play. J.T. Miller won an offensive zone face-off back to Quinn Hughes atop the left point. He one-touched a pass across to Pettersson for a slap shot from between the top of the circles that went high past the blocker of Ingram.

Dermott tied it 1-1 at 18:40. Alex Kerfoot had the puck knocked off his stick while cutting through the slot, but it went right to Dermott inside the left dot for a quick shot short side before Demko could get across to his post.

The Canucks did not have a shot in the second period when Dermott saved a goal at 13:25 with a hooking penalty that took an empty net chance away from Joshua, and the Canucks got their first shot on the ensuing power play at 15:25.

Joshua put Vancouver back ahead 2-1 at 19:02 of the second on a rebound of his own shot around the outstretched left pad of Ingram after redirecting a pass from Nils Hoglander while driving the net.

Related Content

Norris Trophy Tracker Quinn Hughes favorite at halfway point

Trophy Tracker: Quinn Hughes unanimous leader for Norris as top defenseman

Latest News

Seattle Kraken Edmonton Oilers game recap January 18

Draisaitl has 4 points, Oilers rally past Kraken for 12th straight win
Toronto Maple Leafs Calgary Flames game recap January 18

Matthews hat trick lifts Maple Leafs past Flames to end 4-game skid 
Todd McLellan to remain Los Angeles coach for rest of season, Rob Blake says

McLellan to remain Kings coach for remainder of season, GM says
Nashville Predators Los Angeles Kings game recap January 18

O’Reilly has goal, assist in Predators win against Kings 
New York Rangers Vegas Golden Knights game recap January 18

Barbashev scores twice, Golden Knights defeat Rangers
St. Louis Blues Washington Capitals game recap January 18

Oshie hat trick sparks Capitals to win against Blues
Stars Jamie Benn Victoria British Colombia Hockey Day in Canada spotlight

Benn glad ‘Hockey Day in Canada’ to spotlight Victoria, British Columbia
2024 Draft Notebook Konsta Helenius hopes to go top 5

2024 Draft Notebook: Helenius gaining experience in Liga, looks to be top-5 pick
Nathan MacKinnon leads MVP race midway through NHL season

Trophy Tracker: MacKinnon of Avalanche emerges as leader for Hart as MVP
Montreal Canadiens Ottawa Senators game recap January 18

Stutzle has 3 points, Senators cruise past Canadiens 
Minnesota Wild Tampa Bay Lightning game recap January 18

Hedman has 4 points, Lightning defeat Wild for 4th straight win
Dallas Stars Philadelphia Flyers game recap January 18

Tippett scores twice, Flyers ease past Stars for 5th straight win 
Colorado Avalanche Boston Bruins game recap January 18

Pastrnak scores hat trick, Bruins top Avalanche to push point streak to 7
Chicago Blackhawks Buffalo Sabres game recap January 18

Luukkonen gets 2nd straight shutout, Sabres defeat Blackhawks
Wild Jared Spurgeon injured out for season

Spurgeon out rest of season for Wild with hip, back injuries
Nikita Kucherov playing at MVP level for Tampa Bay Lightning

Kucherov again playing at MVP level for Lightning
Taylor Swift inspired jerseys to be worn by Chicago Steel of USHL

USHL Chicago Steel reveal “Eras Night” jerseys inspired by Taylor Swift 
Tampa Bay Lightning visit police fire department with kids

Lightning players visit Tampa police, fire department with their kids