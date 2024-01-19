VANCOUVER -- The Vancouver Canucks became the first team in the NHL to reach 30 wins this season with a 2-1 victory against the Arizona Coyotes at Rogers Arena on Thursday.
Canucks edge Coyotes, become 1st team to reach 30 wins this season
Pettersson, Joshua score for Vancouver, which extends point streak to 7
Elias Pettersson and Dakota Joshua scored for the Canucks (30-11-4), who extended their point streak to seven games (6-0-1) in the first game of a five-game homestand. Thatcher Demko made 20 saves.
Travis Dermott scored his first goal of the season, and Connor Ingram made 24 saves for the Coyotes (21-19-3), who went 1-1-1 on their three-game road trip.
Pettersson gave Vancouver a 1-0 lead at 16:49 of the first period with a one-timer on the power play. J.T. Miller won an offensive zone face-off back to Quinn Hughes atop the left point. He one-touched a pass across to Pettersson for a slap shot from between the top of the circles that went high past the blocker of Ingram.
Dermott tied it 1-1 at 18:40. Alex Kerfoot had the puck knocked off his stick while cutting through the slot, but it went right to Dermott inside the left dot for a quick shot short side before Demko could get across to his post.
The Canucks did not have a shot in the second period when Dermott saved a goal at 13:25 with a hooking penalty that took an empty net chance away from Joshua, and the Canucks got their first shot on the ensuing power play at 15:25.
Joshua put Vancouver back ahead 2-1 at 19:02 of the second on a rebound of his own shot around the outstretched left pad of Ingram after redirecting a pass from Nils Hoglander while driving the net.