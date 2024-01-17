Trophy Tracker: Quinn Hughes unanimous leader for Norris as top defenseman

Quinn Hughes is having a season to remember, and it could get even more memorable for the Vancouver Canucks defenseman.

Hughes already has set his NHL career high in goals (11) and is on pace to shatter the 76 points he had last season. With 52 in 44 games, he is first among defensemen in points and ranks in the top 15 in the entire League, and could crack 100 points. Last season, defenseman Erik Karlsson, then with the San Jose Sharks, had 101 points to become the sixth defenseman with at least 100 in a season, and Hughes may join that elite class.

"Quinn's obviously the leader and the engine of our team," Vancouver forward Conor Garland said. "He's someone that kind of wows the crowd each and every shift but also us on the bench. He kind of surprises you with his ability and his [footwork] and his creativity. Obviously a fun player to watch."

Hughes, who was named to the 2024 Honda (U.S.)/ Rogers (Canada) NHL All-Star Game, is tied for the League lead with a plus-33 rating (with his defense partner Filip Hronek), and tops Vancouver in average ice time per game (24:24). He's helped the Canucks rank first in the NHL in goals per game (3.82) and third in goals-against per game (2.53); last season, they were 13th in goals per game (3.29) and 25th in goals against per game (3.61).

For those reasons and more, Hughes was unanimously selected by a panel of 15 NHL.com writers as the favorite to win the Norris Trophy voted as best defenseman in the NHL. He received 75 points, including all 15 first-place votes. Cale Makar of the Colorado Avalanche was second with 58 points. Noah Dobson of the New York Islanders was third (40 points).

"Obviously he's had a great year, logs a lot of minutes," Canucks coach Rick Tocchet said after Hughes was named to the All-Star Game. "He's got a lot of poise with the puck. He's just a guy that wants to win so bad. So I'm happy for him."