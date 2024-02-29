Coyotes at Maple Leafs

COYOTES (23-30-5) at MAPLE LEAFS (33-17-8)

7 p.m. ET; SNO, SCRIPPS

Coyotes projected lineup

Alex Kerfoot -- Barrett Hayton -- Nick Schmaltz

Matias Maccelli -- Nick Bjugstad -- Lawson Crouse

Jason Zucker -- Logan Cooley -- Dylan Guenther

Michael Carcone -- Jack McBain -- Liam O’Brien

J.J. Moser -- Matt Dumba

Sean Durzi -- Michael Kesselring

Juuso Valimaki -- Troy Stetcher

Connor Ingram

Karel Vejmelka

Scratched: Travis Dermott, Josh Brown

Injured: Travis Boyd (upper body), Clayton Keller (upper body)

Maple Leafs projected lineup

Matthew Knies -- Auston Matthews -- Mitchell Marner

Tyler Bertuzzi -- Max Domi -- William Nylander

Bobby McMann -- John Tavares -- Nicholas Robertson

Pontus Holmberg -- David Kampf -- Ryan Reaves

Morgan Rielly -- TJ Brodie

Simon Benoit -- Jake McCabe

Mark Giordano -- William Lagesson

Joseph Woll

Ilya Samsonov

Scratched: Noah Gregor, Max Lajoie, Martin Jones

Injured: Calle Jarnkrok (broken knuckle), Conor Timmins (mononucleosis), Timothy Liljegren (undisclosed)

Status report

The Coyotes will dress the same lineup they used in a 4-2 loss at the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday. ... Ingram will make his third straight start. ... Woll will make his first start since Dec. 7 after missing 35 games with a high ankle sprain.