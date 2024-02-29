Coyotes at Maple Leafs

COYOTES (23-30-5) at MAPLE LEAFS (33-17-8)
7 p.m. ET; SNO, SCRIPPS
Coyotes projected lineup
Alex Kerfoot -- Barrett Hayton -- Nick Schmaltz
Matias Maccelli -- Nick Bjugstad -- Lawson Crouse
Jason Zucker -- Logan Cooley -- Dylan Guenther
Michael Carcone -- Jack McBain -- Liam O’Brien
J.J. Moser -- Matt Dumba
Sean Durzi -- Michael Kesselring
Juuso Valimaki -- Troy Stetcher
Connor Ingram
Karel Vejmelka
Scratched: Travis Dermott, Josh Brown
Injured: Travis Boyd (upper body), Clayton Keller (upper body)
Maple Leafs projected lineup
Matthew Knies -- Auston Matthews -- Mitchell Marner
Tyler Bertuzzi -- Max Domi -- William Nylander
Bobby McMann -- John Tavares -- Nicholas Robertson
Pontus Holmberg -- David Kampf -- Ryan Reaves
Morgan Rielly -- TJ Brodie
Simon Benoit -- Jake McCabe
Mark Giordano -- William Lagesson
Joseph Woll
Ilya Samsonov
Scratched: Noah Gregor, Max Lajoie, Martin Jones
Injured: Calle Jarnkrok (broken knuckle), Conor Timmins (mononucleosis), Timothy Liljegren (undisclosed)
Status report
The Coyotes will dress the same lineup they used in a 4-2 loss at the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday. ... Ingram will make his third straight start. ... Woll will make his first start since Dec. 7 after missing 35 games with a high ankle sprain.