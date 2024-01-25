Coyotes at Lightning

COYOTES (23-20-3) at LIGHTNING (25-18-5)
7 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, BSSUN
Coyotes projected lineup
Clayton Keller -- Nick Bjugstad -- Nick Schmaltz
Jason Zucker -- Alex Kerfoot -- Lawson Crouse
Matias Maccelli -- Logan Cooley -- Dylan Guenther
Michael Carcone -- Jack McBain -- Liam O'Brien
J.J. Moser -- Sean Durzi
Travis Dermott -- Michael Kesselring
Juuso Valimaki -- Josh Brown
Karel Vejmelka
Connor Ingram
Scratched: Justin Kirkland
Injured: Matt Dumba (upper body), Barrett Hayton (upper body), Vladislav Kolyachonok (lower body), Travis Boyd (upper body), Troy Stecher (lower body)
Lightning projected lineup
Steven Stamkos -- Brayden Point -- Nikita Kucherov
Brandon Hagel -- Anthony Cirelli -- Nicholas Paul
Conor Sheary -- Tyler Motte -- Michael Eyssimont
Mitchell Chaffee -- Luke Glendening -- Waltteri Merela
Victor Hedman -- Darren Raddysh
Calvin de Haan -- Nick Perbix
Emil Lilleberg -- Max Crozier
Andrei Vasilevskiy
Jonas Johansson
Scratched: Haydn Fleury, Alex Barre-Boulet, Austin Watson
Injured: Mikhail Sergachev (foot), Tanner Jeannot (lower body), Erik Cernak (upper body)
Status report
Ingram is likely to start after Vejmelka allowed six goals on 43 shots in a 6-2 loss to the Florida Panthers on Wednesday. … Chaffee was recalled from Syracuse of the American Hockey League on Wednesday. ... Sergachev and Cernak, each a defenseman, are expected to return to the lineup in early February after the All-Star break.