Coyotes at Lightning

COYOTES (23-20-3) at LIGHTNING (25-18-5)

7 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, BSSUN

Coyotes projected lineup

Clayton Keller -- Nick Bjugstad -- Nick Schmaltz

Jason Zucker -- Alex Kerfoot -- Lawson Crouse

Matias Maccelli -- Logan Cooley -- Dylan Guenther

Michael Carcone -- Jack McBain -- Liam O'Brien

J.J. Moser -- Sean Durzi

Travis Dermott -- Michael Kesselring

Juuso Valimaki -- Josh Brown

Karel Vejmelka

Connor Ingram

Scratched: Justin Kirkland

Injured: Matt Dumba (upper body), Barrett Hayton (upper body), Vladislav Kolyachonok (lower body), Travis Boyd (upper body), Troy Stecher (lower body)

Lightning projected lineup

Steven Stamkos -- Brayden Point -- Nikita Kucherov

Brandon Hagel -- Anthony Cirelli -- Nicholas Paul

Conor Sheary -- Tyler Motte -- Michael Eyssimont

Mitchell Chaffee -- Luke Glendening -- Waltteri Merela

Victor Hedman -- Darren Raddysh

Calvin de Haan -- Nick Perbix

Emil Lilleberg -- Max Crozier

Andrei Vasilevskiy

Jonas Johansson

Scratched: Haydn Fleury, Alex Barre-Boulet, Austin Watson

Injured: Mikhail Sergachev (foot), Tanner Jeannot (lower body), Erik Cernak (upper body)

Status report

Ingram is likely to start after Vejmelka allowed six goals on 43 shots in a 6-2 loss to the Florida Panthers on Wednesday. … Chaffee was recalled from Syracuse of the American Hockey League on Wednesday. ... Sergachev and Cernak, each a defenseman, are expected to return to the lineup in early February after the All-Star break.