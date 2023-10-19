Latest News

Daily fantasy hockey picks, projections

Daily fantasy hockey picks, projections
O'Reilly, Preds Foundation Introduce 90's Mighty RO'R Program

O'Reilly, Preds Foundation Introduce 90's Mighty RO'R Program
Barkov continues to bring joy to Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital

Barkov continues to bring joy to Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital
Mangiapane Launches Mange's Breadsticks

Mangiapane Launches Mange's Breadsticks
NHL Buzz: Carlsson to make NHL debut for Ducks

NHL Buzz: Carlsson set to make debut for Ducks
NHL On Tap News and Notes October 19

NHL On Tap: Draisaitl can join Gretzky, Messier in Oilers lore at Flyers
ESPN NHL ratings up big from 2022-23 season

ESPN NHL ratings up big from last season
Added scoring depth has Red Wings off to fast start

Red Wings ‘trending in the right direction’ with fast start to season
Brotherly love highlighted on NCAA hockey rosters this season

Brotherly love highlighted on NCAA hockey rosters this season
nhl fantasy hockey top 100 forward rankings pools

Fantasy hockey top 100 forward rankings
Super 16: Golden Knights unanimous No. 1

Super 16: Golden Knights unanimous No. 1
nhl fantasy hockey top 50 defenseman rankings pools

Fantasy hockey top 50 defenseman rankings
NHL Fantasy Hockey Top 200 Player Rankings

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings
nhl fantasy hockey top 25 goaltender rankings pools

Fantasy hockey top 25 goalie rankings
Red Wings hold off Penguins for 3rd straight win

Red Wings hold off Penguins for 3rd straight win
Norris scores twice in season debut, Senators ease past Capitals

Norris scores twice in season debut, Senators ease past Capitals
Connor Bedard set to play against Nathan MacKinnon Colorado Avalanche

Bedard set to play against another No. 1 draft pick when Blackhawks visit Avalanche
Andersen leaves Hurricanes game after taking shot off mask

Andersen leaves Hurricanes game after taking shot off mask

Coyotes at Blues

Projected_lineups_graphic_2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

COYOTES (1-2-0) at BLUES (1-0-1)

8 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, BSMW

Coyotes projected lineup

Clayton Keller -- Barrett Hayton -- Nick Schmaltz

Jason Zucker -- Logan Cooley -- Matias Maccelli

Lawson Crouse -- Nick Bjugstad -- Michael Carcone

Alexander Kerfoot -- Jack McBain -- Liam O'Brien

J.J. Moser -- Sean Durzi 

Travis Dermott -- Matt Dumba

Juuso Valimaki -- Troy Stecher

Connor Ingram

Karel Vejmelka

Scratched: Travis Boyd, Josh Brown

Injured: None

Blues projected lineup  

Brandon Saad -- Robert Thomas -- Jordan Kyrou

Alexey Toropchenko -- Brayden Schenn -- Kasperi Kapanen

Jakub Vrana -- Kevin Hayes -- Sammy Blais

Nikita Alexandrov -- Oskar Sundqvist -- Jake Neighbours

Nick Leddy -- Colton Parayko

Torey Krug -- Justin Faulk

Marco Scandella -- Tyler Tucker

Joel Hofer

Jordan Binnington

Scratched: Scott Perunovich, Robert Bortuzzo

Injured: Pavel Buchnevich (upper body)

Status report

Ingram and Vejmelka will alternate starts for the fourth straight game. ... Stecher will enter the lineup in place of Brown, a defenseman. ... Hofer will make his first start of the season after Binnington made the previous two starts. ... Buchnevich is day to day after the forward was injured in the first period of a 2-1 shootout win against the Seattle Kraken on Saturday. ... Alexandrov will make his season debut. ... Saad will replace Buchnevich on the top line. ... Toropchenko moves up from the fourth line to play in Saad's spot with Schenn and Kapanen. ... Kapanen will replace Buchnevich in the bumper position on the Blues' top power-play unit.