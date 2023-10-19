Coyotes at Blues

COYOTES (1-2-0) at BLUES (1-0-1)

8 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, BSMW

Coyotes projected lineup

Clayton Keller -- Barrett Hayton -- Nick Schmaltz

Jason Zucker -- Logan Cooley -- Matias Maccelli

Lawson Crouse -- Nick Bjugstad -- Michael Carcone

Alexander Kerfoot -- Jack McBain -- Liam O'Brien

J.J. Moser -- Sean Durzi

Travis Dermott -- Matt Dumba

Juuso Valimaki -- Troy Stecher

Connor Ingram

Karel Vejmelka

Scratched: Travis Boyd, Josh Brown

Injured: None

Blues projected lineup

Brandon Saad -- Robert Thomas -- Jordan Kyrou

Alexey Toropchenko -- Brayden Schenn -- Kasperi Kapanen

Jakub Vrana -- Kevin Hayes -- Sammy Blais

Nikita Alexandrov -- Oskar Sundqvist -- Jake Neighbours

Nick Leddy -- Colton Parayko

Torey Krug -- Justin Faulk

Marco Scandella -- Tyler Tucker

Joel Hofer

Jordan Binnington

Scratched: Scott Perunovich, Robert Bortuzzo

Injured: Pavel Buchnevich (upper body)

Status report

Ingram and Vejmelka will alternate starts for the fourth straight game. ... Stecher will enter the lineup in place of Brown, a defenseman. ... Hofer will make his first start of the season after Binnington made the previous two starts. ... Buchnevich is day to day after the forward was injured in the first period of a 2-1 shootout win against the Seattle Kraken on Saturday. ... Alexandrov will make his season debut. ... Saad will replace Buchnevich on the top line. ... Toropchenko moves up from the fourth line to play in Saad's spot with Schenn and Kapanen. ... Kapanen will replace Buchnevich in the bumper position on the Blues' top power-play unit.