Coyotes at Blues

COYOTES (1-2-0) at BLUES (1-0-1)
8 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, BSMW
Coyotes projected lineup
Clayton Keller -- Barrett Hayton -- Nick Schmaltz
Jason Zucker -- Logan Cooley -- Matias Maccelli
Lawson Crouse -- Nick Bjugstad -- Michael Carcone
Alexander Kerfoot -- Jack McBain -- Liam O'Brien
J.J. Moser -- Sean Durzi
Travis Dermott -- Matt Dumba
Juuso Valimaki -- Troy Stecher
Connor Ingram
Karel Vejmelka
Scratched: Travis Boyd, Josh Brown
Injured: None
Blues projected lineup
Brandon Saad -- Robert Thomas -- Jordan Kyrou
Alexey Toropchenko -- Brayden Schenn -- Kasperi Kapanen
Jakub Vrana -- Kevin Hayes -- Sammy Blais
Nikita Alexandrov -- Oskar Sundqvist -- Jake Neighbours
Nick Leddy -- Colton Parayko
Torey Krug -- Justin Faulk
Marco Scandella -- Tyler Tucker
Joel Hofer
Jordan Binnington
Scratched: Scott Perunovich, Robert Bortuzzo
Injured: Pavel Buchnevich (upper body)
Status report
Ingram and Vejmelka will alternate starts for the fourth straight game. ... Stecher will enter the lineup in place of Brown, a defenseman. ... Hofer will make his first start of the season after Binnington made the previous two starts. ... Buchnevich is day to day after the forward was injured in the first period of a 2-1 shootout win against the Seattle Kraken on Saturday. ... Alexandrov will make his season debut. ... Saad will replace Buchnevich on the top line. ... Toropchenko moves up from the fourth line to play in Saad's spot with Schenn and Kapanen. ... Kapanen will replace Buchnevich in the bumper position on the Blues' top power-play unit.