Coyotes at Blues

COYOTES (6-5-1) at BLUES (5-5-1)
8 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, BSMW
Coyotes projected lineup
Clayton Keller -- Barrett Hayton -- Nick Schmaltz
Matias Maccelli -- Nick Bjugstad -- Lawson Crouse
Michael Carcone -- Logan Cooley -- Jason Zucker
Alex Kerfoot -- Jack McBain -- Liam O'Brien
J.J. Moser -- Sean Durzi
Juuso Valimaki -- Matt Dumba
Josh Brown -- Troy Stecher
Karel Vejmelka
Connor Ingram
Scratched: Travis Boyd, Michael Kesserling
Injured: Travis Dermott (upper body)
Blues projected lineup
Pavel Buchnevich -- Robert Thomas -- Kasperi Kapanen
Brandon Saad -- Brayden Schenn -- Jordan Kyrou
Alexey Toropchenko -- Kevin Hayes -- Jakub Vrana
Sammy Blais -- Oskar Sundqvist -- Jake Neighbours
Nick Leddy -- Colton Parayko
Torey Krug -- Justin Faulk
Marco Scandella -- Scott Perunovich
Joel Hofer
Jordan Binnington
Scratched: Robert Bortuzzo, Tyler Tucker, Nikita Alexandrov
Injured: None
Status report
Zucker returns after missing seven games with a lower-body injury and will replace Boyd, a forward. ... Dermott, a defenseman, was injured in a 4-3 shootout win against the Seattle Kraken on Tuesday and will be replaced by Brown. ... Vejmelka and Ingram are expected to alternate starts for the seventh straight game. ... Hofer is expected to start after Binnington made 32 saves in a 5-2 loss to the Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday. ... Perunovich will play his third game this season and first since Oct. 27, replacing Tucker, a defenseman.