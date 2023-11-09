Latest News

NHL On Tap: Surging Canucks take point, winning streak on road at Senators
Wright recalled by Kraken from AHL, Eberle day to day after being cut by skate
Kings defeat Golden Knights to stay perfect on road
Super 16: Canucks on rise; Ducks, Jets enter rankings
Panthers focused on winning, not style points
Senators get ‘a little breather’ with much-needed win
AHL notebook: 10 skater prospects to watch in Western Conference
Lundqvist 'appreciated what he did' on path to Hockey Hall of Fame
NHLshop.com offers plenty of cheer with holiday gift guide
Dr. Mulder looks back on 60 years of memories as Canadiens physician
Werenski learning less is more returning from injury for Blue Jackets
Reinhart's OT goal lifts Panthers past Capitals
Stutzle’s 4 points help Senators pull away to defeat Maple Leafs
NHL Buzz: Shesterkin remains out, Domingue to start for Rangers
Pastrnak performs coin toss before New England Revolution playoff game

Coyotes at Blues

COYOTES (6-5-1) at BLUES (5-5-1)

8 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, BSMW

Coyotes projected lineup

Clayton Keller -- Barrett Hayton -- Nick Schmaltz

Matias Maccelli -- Nick Bjugstad -- Lawson Crouse

Michael Carcone -- Logan Cooley -- Jason Zucker

Alex Kerfoot -- Jack McBain -- Liam O'Brien

J.J. Moser -- Sean Durzi

Juuso Valimaki -- Matt Dumba

Josh Brown -- Troy Stecher

Karel Vejmelka

Connor Ingram

Scratched: Travis Boyd, Michael Kesserling

Injured: Travis Dermott (upper body)

Blues projected lineup

Pavel Buchnevich -- Robert Thomas -- Kasperi Kapanen

Brandon Saad -- Brayden Schenn -- Jordan Kyrou

Alexey Toropchenko -- Kevin Hayes -- Jakub Vrana

Sammy Blais -- Oskar Sundqvist -- Jake Neighbours

Nick Leddy -- Colton Parayko

Torey Krug -- Justin Faulk

Marco Scandella -- Scott Perunovich

Joel Hofer

Jordan Binnington

Scratched: Robert Bortuzzo, Tyler Tucker, Nikita Alexandrov

Injured: None

Status report

Zucker returns after missing seven games with a lower-body injury and will replace Boyd, a forward. ... Dermott, a defenseman, was injured in a 4-3 shootout win against the Seattle Kraken on Tuesday and will be replaced by Brown. ... Vejmelka and Ingram are expected to alternate starts for the seventh straight game. ... Hofer is expected to start after Binnington made 32 saves in a 5-2 loss to the Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday. ... Perunovich will play his third game this season and first since Oct. 27, replacing Tucker, a defenseman.