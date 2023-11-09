Coyotes at Blues

COYOTES (6-5-1) at BLUES (5-5-1)

8 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, BSMW

Coyotes projected lineup

Clayton Keller -- Barrett Hayton -- Nick Schmaltz

Matias Maccelli -- Nick Bjugstad -- Lawson Crouse

Michael Carcone -- Logan Cooley -- Jason Zucker

Alex Kerfoot -- Jack McBain -- Liam O'Brien

J.J. Moser -- Sean Durzi

Juuso Valimaki -- Matt Dumba

Josh Brown -- Troy Stecher

Karel Vejmelka

Connor Ingram

Scratched: Travis Boyd, Michael Kesserling

Injured: Travis Dermott (upper body)

Blues projected lineup

Pavel Buchnevich -- Robert Thomas -- Kasperi Kapanen

Brandon Saad -- Brayden Schenn -- Jordan Kyrou

Alexey Toropchenko -- Kevin Hayes -- Jakub Vrana

Sammy Blais -- Oskar Sundqvist -- Jake Neighbours

Nick Leddy -- Colton Parayko

Torey Krug -- Justin Faulk

Marco Scandella -- Scott Perunovich

Joel Hofer

Jordan Binnington

Scratched: Robert Bortuzzo, Tyler Tucker, Nikita Alexandrov

Injured: None

Status report

Zucker returns after missing seven games with a lower-body injury and will replace Boyd, a forward. ... Dermott, a defenseman, was injured in a 4-3 shootout win against the Seattle Kraken on Tuesday and will be replaced by Brown. ... Vejmelka and Ingram are expected to alternate starts for the seventh straight game. ... Hofer is expected to start after Binnington made 32 saves in a 5-2 loss to the Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday. ... Perunovich will play his third game this season and first since Oct. 27, replacing Tucker, a defenseman.