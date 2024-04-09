Coyotes at Kraken

Projected-Lineup_v2_2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

COYOTES (33-39-5) at KRAKEN (32-31-13)

10 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, ROOT-NW+

Coyotes projected lineup

Clayton Keller -- Nick Bjugstad -- Nick Schmaltz

Lawson Crouse -- Logan Cooley -- Dylan Guenther

Matias Maccelli -- Jack McBain -- Josh Doan

Liam O’Brien -- Alex Kerfoot -- Michael Carcone

J.J. Moser -- Sean Durzi

Juuso Valimaki -- Michael Kesselring

Maksymilian Szuber -- Josh Brown

Karel Vejmelka

Connor Ingram

Scratched: Jan Jenik

Injured: Barrett Hayton (lower body), Travis Dermott (upper body)

Kraken projected lineup

Andre Burakovsky -- Matty Beniers -- Oliver Bjorkstrand

Jaden Schwartz -- Shane Wright -- Jordan Eberle

Eeli Tolvanen -- Yanni Gourde -- Brandon Tanev

Tye Kartye -- Logan Morrison -- Ryan Winterton

Ryker Evans -- Adam Larsson

Jamie Oleksiak -- Will Borgen

Brian Dumoulin -- Justin Schultz

Philipp Grubauer

Joey Daccord

Scratched: Pierre-Edouard Bellemare, Tomas Tatar, Kailer Yamamoto

Injured: Vince Dunn (upper body), Jared McCann (lower body)

Status report

Szuber is expected to make his NHL debut after being recalled on an emergency basis from Tucson of the American Hockey League on Monday after Dermott, a defenseman, was injured during a 5-2 win at the San Jose Sharks on Sunday. … Jenik, a defenseman, was recalled on an emergency basis from Tucson on Tuesday. ... Vejmelka is expected to alternate starts with Ingram for the 14th straight game. ... McCann, a forward, is day to day. ... Grubauer is expected to make his fourth consecutive start.

