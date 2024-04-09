Coyotes at Kraken

COYOTES (33-39-5) at KRAKEN (32-31-13)
10 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, ROOT-NW+
Coyotes projected lineup
Clayton Keller -- Nick Bjugstad -- Nick Schmaltz
Lawson Crouse -- Logan Cooley -- Dylan Guenther
Matias Maccelli -- Jack McBain -- Josh Doan
Liam O’Brien -- Alex Kerfoot -- Michael Carcone
J.J. Moser -- Sean Durzi
Juuso Valimaki -- Michael Kesselring
Maksymilian Szuber -- Josh Brown
Karel Vejmelka
Connor Ingram
Scratched: Jan Jenik
Injured: Barrett Hayton (lower body), Travis Dermott (upper body)
Kraken projected lineup
Andre Burakovsky -- Matty Beniers -- Oliver Bjorkstrand
Jaden Schwartz -- Shane Wright -- Jordan Eberle
Eeli Tolvanen -- Yanni Gourde -- Brandon Tanev
Tye Kartye -- Logan Morrison -- Ryan Winterton
Ryker Evans -- Adam Larsson
Jamie Oleksiak -- Will Borgen
Brian Dumoulin -- Justin Schultz
Philipp Grubauer
Joey Daccord
Scratched: Pierre-Edouard Bellemare, Tomas Tatar, Kailer Yamamoto
Injured: Vince Dunn (upper body), Jared McCann (lower body)
Status report
Szuber is expected to make his NHL debut after being recalled on an emergency basis from Tucson of the American Hockey League on Monday after Dermott, a defenseman, was injured during a 5-2 win at the San Jose Sharks on Sunday. … Jenik, a defenseman, was recalled on an emergency basis from Tucson on Tuesday. ... Vejmelka is expected to alternate starts with Ingram for the 14th straight game. ... McCann, a forward, is day to day. ... Grubauer is expected to make his fourth consecutive start.