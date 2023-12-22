Keller, Kerfoot spark Coyotes past Sharks for 4th straight win

Anthony Duclair and Filip Zadina scored for the Sharks (9-21-3), who have lost four straight. Mackenzie Blackwood made 25 saves.

"As the game went on, we cheated for offense," San Jose coach David Quinn said. "When you haven't been scoring goals, I think that's what happens, and that's too bad because I thought we had a lot of energy. I thought our first period was good. We answered back when they made it 1-0."

Michael Kesselring gave the Coyotes a 1-0 lead at 4:58 of the second period when Keller set him up for a wrist shot.

Duclair tied it 1-1 at 6:20, scoring on a breakaway off a pass from Fabian Zetterlund.

Keller put Arizona back ahead 2-1 at 8:30. Kerfoot passed the puck up the ice to Keller, whose backhanded shot beat Blackwood five-hole.

Kerfoot extended it to 3-1 at 12:56 when he deflected a shot by Durzi in front of the net.

"He's a Swiss Army knife," Tourigny said of Kerfoot. "You can play him wherever you want. You can play him center, right wing, left wing, PK, power play, end of the game when you’re trailing in the game. When you need a goal, he's that kind of a player. We are lucky to have him."