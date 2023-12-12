Coyotes at Penguins

Projected_lineups_graphic_2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

COYOTES (13-12-2) at PENGUINS (11-12-3)  

7 p.m. ET; SN-PIT, SCRIPPS, SN, TVAS 

Coyotes projected lineup   

Clayton Keller -- Nick Schmaltz -- Jason Zucker 

Matias Maccelli – Nick Bjugstad -- Lawson Crouse 

Michael Carcone -- Alex Kerfoot 

Milos Kelemen -- Logan Cooley -- Liam O’Brien 

J.J. Moser -- Matt Dumba 

Juuso Valimaki -- Troy Stecher 

Travis Dermott -- Josh Brown 

Michael Kesselring 

Connor Ingram 

Karel Vejmelka 

Scratched: Zach Sanford 

Injured: Sean Durzi (lower body), Jack McBain (lower body), Barrett Hayton (upper body), Vladislav Kolyachonok (lower body), Travis Boyd (upper body) 

Penguins projected lineup   

Jake Guentzel -- Sidney Crosby -- Drew O’Connor 

Reilly Smith -- Evgeni Malkin -- Valtteri Puustinen 

Radim Zohorna -- Lars Eller -- Vinnie Hinostroza 

Jansen Harkins -- Jonathan Gruden -- Jeff Carter 

Ryan Graves -- Kris Letang  

Marcus Pettersson -- Erik Karlsson  

Pierre-Olivier Joseph -- John Ludvig  

Tristan Jarry  

Alex Nedeljkovic  

Scratched: Marc Johnstone, Ryan Shea 

Injured: Bryan Rust (upper body), Rickard Rakell (upper body), Chad Ruhwedel (lower body), Noel Acciari (lower body), Matt Nieto (lower body)  

Status report

Kesselring was used as a seventh defenseman in a 5-2 loss to the Buffalo Sabres on Monday with Durzi, a fellow defenseman, day to day. … Ingram could start for Arizona after Vejmelka made 33 saves Monday. … Sanford, a forward, was recalled from Tucson of the American Hockey League on Tuesday. Forward Ryan McGregor was re-assigned to Tucson. … Rust, usually first-line right wing for Pittsburgh, is out week to week with an upper-body injury sustained in a 3-1 loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning on Dec. 6. … Eller is expected to play after missing practice Monday because of an undisclosed illness. … Joseph, who has not played since Nov. 4, could return from a lower-body injury. If he does play, it would likely be in place of Shea on a pair with Ludvig. … Rakell participated in an optional morning skate Tuesday. The forward, eligible to return from long-term injured reserve at the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday, joined the Penguins for the first time since sustaining an upper-body injury Nov. 19.

Latest News

NHL Buzz news and notes December 12

NHL Buzz: Svechnikov out 'a while' for Hurricanes following MRI
Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today
NHL On Tap News and Notes December 12

NHL On Tap: Kane leads shorthanded Red Wings against Blues
Daily fantasy hockey picks, projections

DFS picks, projections for upcoming games
NHL betting odds for December 12 2023

NHL matchups, odds to watch: December 12
Calgary Flames Colorado Avalanche game recap December 11

Avalanche score 3 in 3rd period, rally past Flames
Detroit Red Wings Dallas Stars game recap December 11

Heiskanen has 3 points, Stars score 6 in win against Red Wings
NHL Buzz news and notes December 11

NHL Buzz: Larkin placed on injured reserve by Red Wings
Bedard ready for McDavid when Blackhawks visit Oilers

Bedard set for test with Blackhawks of facing Oilers' McDavid, 'best player in the world'
Arizona Coyotes Cooley returns to Pittsburgh to face Crosby Penguins

Cooley returns home with Coyotes for 1st game against Crosby, Penguins
Kenny Albert discusses motivation to write 1st book

Albert discusses motivation to write 1st book in Q&A with NHL.com
Bedard equipped to handle 'circus,' McDavid says

Bedard equipped to handle 'circus' surrounding generational player, McDavid says
Colton Parayko solidifying role as Blues number one defenseman

Parayko solidifying role as Blues' No. 1 defenseman
Arizona Coyotes Buffalo Sabres game recap December 11

Okposo, Robinson each has 3 points in Sabres win against Coyotes
Toronto Maple Leafs New York Islanders game recap December 11

Islanders recover for OT win against Tavares, Maple Leafs
Maple Leafs John Tavares gets 1000th NHL point against Islanders

Tavares reaches 1,000 NHL points in Maple Leafs OT loss
Mike Sullivan right person to coach Pittsburgh GM Dubas says 

Sullivan ‘right person’ to coach Penguins despite slow start, GM says
Erik Gudbranson suspended one game for actions in Blue Jackets game

Gudbranson suspended 1 game for actions in Blue Jackets game