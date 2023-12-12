Coyotes at Penguins

COYOTES (13-12-2) at PENGUINS (11-12-3)

7 p.m. ET; SN-PIT, SCRIPPS, SN, TVAS

Coyotes projected lineup

Clayton Keller -- Nick Schmaltz -- Jason Zucker

Matias Maccelli – Nick Bjugstad -- Lawson Crouse

Michael Carcone -- Alex Kerfoot

Milos Kelemen -- Logan Cooley -- Liam O’Brien

J.J. Moser -- Matt Dumba

Juuso Valimaki -- Troy Stecher

Travis Dermott -- Josh Brown

Michael Kesselring

Connor Ingram

Karel Vejmelka

Scratched: Zach Sanford

Injured: Sean Durzi (lower body), Jack McBain (lower body), Barrett Hayton (upper body), Vladislav Kolyachonok (lower body), Travis Boyd (upper body)

Penguins projected lineup

Jake Guentzel -- Sidney Crosby -- Drew O’Connor

Reilly Smith -- Evgeni Malkin -- Valtteri Puustinen

Radim Zohorna -- Lars Eller -- Vinnie Hinostroza

Jansen Harkins -- Jonathan Gruden -- Jeff Carter

Ryan Graves -- Kris Letang

Marcus Pettersson -- Erik Karlsson

Pierre-Olivier Joseph -- John Ludvig

Tristan Jarry

Alex Nedeljkovic

Scratched: Marc Johnstone, Ryan Shea

Injured: Bryan Rust (upper body), Rickard Rakell (upper body), Chad Ruhwedel (lower body), Noel Acciari (lower body), Matt Nieto (lower body)

Status report

Kesselring was used as a seventh defenseman in a 5-2 loss to the Buffalo Sabres on Monday with Durzi, a fellow defenseman, day to day. … Ingram could start for Arizona after Vejmelka made 33 saves Monday. … Sanford, a forward, was recalled from Tucson of the American Hockey League on Tuesday. Forward Ryan McGregor was re-assigned to Tucson. … Rust, usually first-line right wing for Pittsburgh, is out week to week with an upper-body injury sustained in a 3-1 loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning on Dec. 6. … Eller is expected to play after missing practice Monday because of an undisclosed illness. … Joseph, who has not played since Nov. 4, could return from a lower-body injury. If he does play, it would likely be in place of Shea on a pair with Ludvig. … Rakell participated in an optional morning skate Tuesday. The forward, eligible to return from long-term injured reserve at the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday, joined the Penguins for the first time since sustaining an upper-body injury Nov. 19.