Coyotes at Senators

Projected_lineups_graphic_2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

COYOTES (23-31-5) at SENATORS (25-29-3)

7 p.m. ET; RDS, TSN5, SCRIPPS

Coyotes projected lineup

Alex Kerfoot -- Barrett Hayton -- Nick Schmaltz

Matias Maccelli -- Nick Bjugstad -- Lawson Crouse

Jason Zucker -- Logan Cooley -- Dylan Guenther

Michael Carcone -- Jack McBain -- Liam O’Brien

J.J. Moser -- Matt Dumba

Sean Durzi -- Michael Kesselring

Juuso Valimaki -- Troy Stecher

Karel Vejmelka

Connor Ingram

Scratched: Travis Dermott, Josh Brown

Injured: Travis Boyd (upper body), Clayton Keller (upper body)

Senators projected lineup

Drake Batherson -- Tim Stutzle -- Claude Giroux

Brady Tkachuk -- Shane Pinto -- Vladimir Tarasenko

Mathieu Joseph -- Ridly Greig -- Dominik Kubalik

Parker Kelly -- Mark Kastelic -- Zack MacEwen

Jake Sanderson -- Artem Zub

Thomas Chabot -- Jacob Bernard-Docker

Jakob Chychrun -- Erik Brannstrom

Joonas Korpisalo

Anton Forsberg

Scratched: None

Injured: Josh Norris (upper body), Travis Hamonic (undisclosed)

Status report

The Coyotes did not hold a morning skate. ... Vejmelka is expected to start after Ingram started the past three games, including making 22 saves in a 4-2 loss at the Toronto Maple Leafs on Thursday. ... Keller, a forward, will miss his third straight game. … Zub will return after missing three games because of a lower-body injury. ... Korpisalo will start Friday and Forsberg will start at the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday. … MacEwen was recalled from Belleville of the American Hockey League on Thursday. … Norris, a forward, was placed on long-term injured reserve. … Hamonic, a defenseman, is out week to week.

