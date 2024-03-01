Coyotes at Senators

COYOTES (23-31-5) at SENATORS (25-29-3)
7 p.m. ET; RDS, TSN5, SCRIPPS
Coyotes projected lineup
Alex Kerfoot -- Barrett Hayton -- Nick Schmaltz
Matias Maccelli -- Nick Bjugstad -- Lawson Crouse
Jason Zucker -- Logan Cooley -- Dylan Guenther
Michael Carcone -- Jack McBain -- Liam O’Brien
J.J. Moser -- Matt Dumba
Sean Durzi -- Michael Kesselring
Juuso Valimaki -- Troy Stecher
Karel Vejmelka
Connor Ingram
Scratched: Travis Dermott, Josh Brown
Injured: Travis Boyd (upper body), Clayton Keller (upper body)
Senators projected lineup
Drake Batherson -- Tim Stutzle -- Claude Giroux
Brady Tkachuk -- Shane Pinto -- Vladimir Tarasenko
Mathieu Joseph -- Ridly Greig -- Dominik Kubalik
Parker Kelly -- Mark Kastelic -- Zack MacEwen
Jake Sanderson -- Artem Zub
Thomas Chabot -- Jacob Bernard-Docker
Jakob Chychrun -- Erik Brannstrom
Joonas Korpisalo
Anton Forsberg
Scratched: None
Injured: Josh Norris (upper body), Travis Hamonic (undisclosed)
Status report
The Coyotes did not hold a morning skate. ... Vejmelka is expected to start after Ingram started the past three games, including making 22 saves in a 4-2 loss at the Toronto Maple Leafs on Thursday. ... Keller, a forward, will miss his third straight game. … Zub will return after missing three games because of a lower-body injury. ... Korpisalo will start Friday and Forsberg will start at the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday. … MacEwen was recalled from Belleville of the American Hockey League on Thursday. … Norris, a forward, was placed on long-term injured reserve. … Hamonic, a defenseman, is out week to week.