Sorokin makes 14 saves, Islanders stifle Coyotes in shutout

Noah Dobson and Kyle Palmieri each had an assist for New York, which is 2-0-0 to start a season for the first time since 2014-15 (4-0-0).

“I thought we battled and I thought our structure was great,” Islanders coach Lane Lambert said. “They're a dangerous team. They had a couple of opportunities, but when they did, our goaltender came up big for us. A total team effort."

Karel Vejmelka made 33 saves for Arizona (1-2-0), which was coming off a 2-1 loss at the New York Rangers on Monday.

“We didn’t execute at all," Coyotes coach André Tourigny said. "We started the game by trying to do too much. Each line has to find their own identity. Not everyone can play that high-possession game. We need to put pucks on the net.”

Barzal gave the Islanders a 1-0 lead with a power-play goal at 3:47 of the second period, beating Vejmelka over his right shoulder with a one-timer from the top of the left circle.