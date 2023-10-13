Coyotes at Devils

COYOTES (0-0-0) at DEVILS (1-0-0)
7 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, MSGSN
Coyotes projected lineup
Clayton Keller -- Barrett Hayton -- Nick Schmaltz
Jason Zucker -- Logan Cooley -- Alexander Kerfoot
Matias Macelli -- Nick Bjugstad -- Lawson Crouse
Liam O'Brien -- Jack McBain -- Michael Carcone
J.J. Moser -- Mathew Dumba
Juuso Valimaki -- Troy Stecher
Sean Durzi -- Josh Brown
Karel Vejmelka
Connor Ingram
Scratched: None
Injured: Jakub Voracek (IR, concussion), Shea Weber (IR, ankle), Bryan Little (IR, ear)
Devils projected lineup
Timo Meier -- Nico Hischier -- Dawson Mercer
Tyler Toffoli -- Jack Hughes -- Jesper Bratt
Ondrej Palat -- Erik Haula -- Alexander Holtz
Tomas Nosek -- Michael McLeod -- Curtis Lazar
Jonas Siegenthaler -- Dougie Hamilton
Kevin Bahl -- John Marino
Luke Hughes -- Brendan Smith
Akira Schmid
Vitek Vanecek
Scratched: Chris Tierney, Colin Miller, Nathan Bastian
Injured: None
Status report: Cooley, the No. 3 pick in the 2022 NHL Draft, will make his NHL debut. ... The Devils did not hold a morning skate after a 4-3 win against the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday. ... Schmid is expected to start after Vanecek made 32 saves Thursday.