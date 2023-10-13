Latest News

Eller expects flood of ‘good memories’ in Washington return with Penguins
Cooley looking to 'have some fun' in NHL debut with Coyotes
Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings
NHL Buzz: Motte out indefinitely for Lightning with upper-body injury
Projected lineups, starting goalies for today
Penguins at Capitals
McDavid stoked for Nickelback at 2023 Tim Hortons NHL Heritage Classic
Hathaway fined $5,000 for actions in Flyers game
Toews signs 7-year contract to remain with Avalanche
Wild-Maple Leafs; Lightning-Senators highlight weekend schedule
Alfredsson returns to Senators to work in player development, coaching
Werenski out 1-2 weeks for Blue Jackets with knee injury
NHL On Tap: Crosby, Ovechkin renew rivalry in season-opener for Capitals
Lafreniere, Kakko get off to fast start for Rangers against Sabres 
Hague, Golden Knights spoil Sharks season opener
Stars win season opener against Blues in shootout
Gustavsson makes 41 saves, Wild shut out Panthers in season opener
Flyers defeat Blue Jackets, spoil Vincent’s debut as coach

Coyotes at Devils

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

COYOTES (0-0-0) at DEVILS (1-0-0)

7 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, MSGSN

Coyotes projected lineup

Clayton Keller -- Barrett Hayton -- Nick Schmaltz

Jason Zucker -- Logan Cooley -- Alexander Kerfoot

Matias Macelli -- Nick Bjugstad -- Lawson Crouse

Liam O'Brien -- Jack McBain -- Michael Carcone

J.J. Moser -- Mathew Dumba

Juuso Valimaki -- Troy Stecher

Sean Durzi -- Josh Brown

Karel Vejmelka

Connor Ingram

Scratched: None

Injured: Jakub Voracek (IR, concussion), Shea Weber (IR, ankle), Bryan Little (IR, ear)

Devils projected lineup

Timo Meier -- Nico Hischier -- Dawson Mercer

Tyler Toffoli -- Jack Hughes -- Jesper Bratt

Ondrej Palat -- Erik Haula -- Alexander Holtz

Tomas Nosek -- Michael McLeod -- Curtis Lazar

Jonas Siegenthaler -- Dougie Hamilton

Kevin Bahl -- John Marino

Luke Hughes -- Brendan Smith

Akira Schmid

Vitek Vanecek

Scratched: Chris Tierney, Colin Miller, Nathan Bastian

Injured: None

Status report: Cooley, the No. 3 pick in the 2022 NHL Draft, will make his NHL debut. ... The Devils did not hold a morning skate after a 4-3 win against the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday. ... Schmid is expected to start after Vanecek made 32 saves Thursday.