Coyotes at Devils

COYOTES (0-0-0) at DEVILS (1-0-0)

7 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, MSGSN

Coyotes projected lineup

Clayton Keller -- Barrett Hayton -- Nick Schmaltz

Jason Zucker -- Logan Cooley -- Alexander Kerfoot

Matias Macelli -- Nick Bjugstad -- Lawson Crouse

Liam O'Brien -- Jack McBain -- Michael Carcone

J.J. Moser -- Mathew Dumba

Juuso Valimaki -- Troy Stecher

Sean Durzi -- Josh Brown

Karel Vejmelka

Connor Ingram

Scratched: None

Injured: Jakub Voracek (IR, concussion), Shea Weber (IR, ankle), Bryan Little (IR, ear)

Devils projected lineup

Timo Meier -- Nico Hischier -- Dawson Mercer

Tyler Toffoli -- Jack Hughes -- Jesper Bratt

Ondrej Palat -- Erik Haula -- Alexander Holtz

Tomas Nosek -- Michael McLeod -- Curtis Lazar

Jonas Siegenthaler -- Dougie Hamilton

Kevin Bahl -- John Marino

Luke Hughes -- Brendan Smith

Akira Schmid

Vitek Vanecek

Scratched: Chris Tierney, Colin Miller, Nathan Bastian

Injured: None

Status report: Cooley, the No. 3 pick in the 2022 NHL Draft, will make his NHL debut. ... The Devils did not hold a morning skate after a 4-3 win against the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday. ... Schmid is expected to start after Vanecek made 32 saves Thursday.