Coyotes at Canadiens

COYOTES (23-29-5) at CANADIENS (22-28-8)
7 p.m. ET; RDS, TSN2, SCRIPPS
Coyotes projected lineup
Jason Zucker -- Logan Cooley -- Dylan Guenther
Alex Kerfoot -- Barrett Hayton -- Nick Schmaltz
Matias Maccelli -- Nick Bjugstad -- Lawson Crouse
Michael Carcone -- Jack McBain -- Liam O'Brien
J.J. Moser -- Matt Dumba
Sean Durzi -- Michael Kesselring
Travis Dermott -- Josh Brown
Connor Ingram
Karel Vejmelka
Scratched: Juuso Valimaki
Injured: Clayton Keller (upper body), Travis Boyd (upper body), Troy Stecher (lower body)
Canadiens projected lineup
Cole Caufield -- Nick Suzuki -- Juraj Slafkovsky
Joel Armia -- Jake Evans -- Brendan Gallagher
Joshua Roy -- Alex Newhook -- Josh Anderson
Tanner Pearson -- Colin White -- Jesse Ylonen
Mike Matheson -- Kaiden Guhle
Arber Xhekaj -- David Savard
Jordan Harris -- Johnathan Kovacevic
Sam Montembeault
Cayden Primeau
Scratched: Michael Pezzetta, Jake Allen
Injured: Rafael Harvey-Pinard (lower body), Jayden Struble (lower body)
Status report
Keller will not play after being injured during a 4-3 overtime loss at the Winnipeg Jets on Sunday. … Ingram will make his second straight start after making 28 saves at Winnipeg. ... Montembeault will start for the first time in three games after making 20 saves in a 3-2 loss to the Buffalo Sabres on Wednesday. ... Struble will miss his second straight game; the defenseman did not take part in the Canadiens morning skate Tuesday after practicing Monday.