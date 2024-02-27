Coyotes at Canadiens

COYOTES (23-29-5) at CANADIENS (22-28-8)

7 p.m. ET; RDS, TSN2, SCRIPPS

Coyotes projected lineup

Jason Zucker -- Logan Cooley -- Dylan Guenther

Alex Kerfoot -- Barrett Hayton -- Nick Schmaltz

Matias Maccelli -- Nick Bjugstad -- Lawson Crouse

Michael Carcone -- Jack McBain -- Liam O'Brien

J.J. Moser -- Matt Dumba

Sean Durzi -- Michael Kesselring

Travis Dermott -- Josh Brown

Connor Ingram

Karel Vejmelka

Scratched: Juuso Valimaki

Injured: Clayton Keller (upper body), Travis Boyd (upper body), Troy Stecher (lower body)

Canadiens projected lineup

Cole Caufield -- Nick Suzuki -- Juraj Slafkovsky

Joel Armia -- Jake Evans -- Brendan Gallagher

Joshua Roy -- Alex Newhook -- Josh Anderson

Tanner Pearson -- Colin White -- Jesse Ylonen

Mike Matheson -- Kaiden Guhle

Arber Xhekaj -- David Savard

Jordan Harris -- Johnathan Kovacevic

Sam Montembeault

Cayden Primeau

Scratched: Michael Pezzetta, Jake Allen

Injured: Rafael Harvey-Pinard (lower body), Jayden Struble (lower body)

Status report

Keller will not play after being injured during a 4-3 overtime loss at the Winnipeg Jets on Sunday. … Ingram will make his second straight start after making 28 saves at Winnipeg. ... Montembeault will start for the first time in three games after making 20 saves in a 3-2 loss to the Buffalo Sabres on Wednesday. ... Struble will miss his second straight game; the defenseman did not take part in the Canadiens morning skate Tuesday after practicing Monday.