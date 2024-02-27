Coyotes at Canadiens

Projected_lineups_graphic_2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

COYOTES (23-29-5) at CANADIENS (22-28-8)

7 p.m. ET; RDS, TSN2, SCRIPPS

Coyotes projected lineup

Jason Zucker -- Logan Cooley -- Dylan Guenther

Alex Kerfoot -- Barrett Hayton -- Nick Schmaltz

Matias Maccelli -- Nick Bjugstad -- Lawson Crouse

Michael Carcone -- Jack McBain -- Liam O'Brien

J.J. Moser -- Matt Dumba

Sean Durzi -- Michael Kesselring

Travis Dermott -- Josh Brown

Connor Ingram

Karel Vejmelka

Scratched: Juuso Valimaki

Injured: Clayton Keller (upper body), Travis Boyd (upper body), Troy Stecher (lower body)

Canadiens projected lineup

Cole Caufield -- Nick Suzuki -- Juraj Slafkovsky

Joel Armia -- Jake Evans -- Brendan Gallagher

Joshua Roy -- Alex Newhook -- Josh Anderson

Tanner Pearson -- Colin White -- Jesse Ylonen

Mike Matheson -- Kaiden Guhle

Arber Xhekaj -- David Savard

Jordan Harris -- Johnathan Kovacevic

Sam Montembeault

Cayden Primeau

Scratched: Michael Pezzetta, Jake Allen

Injured: Rafael Harvey-Pinard (lower body), Jayden Struble (lower body)

Status report

Keller will not play after being injured during a 4-3 overtime loss at the Winnipeg Jets on Sunday. … Ingram will make his second straight start after making 28 saves at Winnipeg. ... Montembeault will start for the first time in three games after making 20 saves in a 3-2 loss to the Buffalo Sabres on Wednesday. ... Struble will miss his second straight game; the defenseman did not take part in the Canadiens morning skate Tuesday after practicing Monday.

Latest News

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

NHL matchups, odds to watch: February 27

Quebec International Pee-Wee Hockey Tournament started Gretzky's journey to becoming 'The Great One'

NHL Trade Buzz: Bruins seek ‘stiff defender,’ help on offense

NHL Buzz: Eichel skates for Golden Knights for 1st time since injury

NHL On Tap: Panthers host Sabres with eyes on 1st in division, NHL

Senators need 'to continue to learn' after loss to Capitals

Quebec International Pee-Wee Hockey Tournament ‘just awesome’ after 64 years

NHL Buzz: Guentzel skates for 1st time since injury, Rust being evaluated by Penguins

Grubauer makes 29 saves, Kraken defeat Bruins in shootout

Bouchard breaks tie in 3rd, Oilers defeat Kings to end 3-game skid

Horvat scores in OT, Islanders defeat Stars

Parise talks Stanley Cup chase, signing with Avalanche in Q&A with NHL.com

Teams approaching 'playoff mode' at this point of season

State Your Case: Stanley Cup Playoff chances of Stars, Avalanche

Lapierre scores twice in 2nd, lifts Capitals past Senators

Woll shows off musical skills once again in new YouTube video

Couture wants to stay with Sharks after Trade Deadline