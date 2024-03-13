Kaprizov has 2 goals, assist in Wild win against Coyotes

The forward has 10 points (seven goals, three assists) in his past five games and 49 points (25 goals, 24 points) in his past 31.

“It’s fun to watch, right?,” Wild defenseman Brock Faber said of Kaprizov. “A guy like that, the past whatever 20 or so games, I’ve never seen anything like that. It’s so awesome to see and he hasn’t changed the way he goes about his business. Whether he’s scoring or not, he makes an impact on how hard he works, [the] 200-foot game he plays. He’s really getting rewarded now.”

Ryan Hartman and Marcus Foligno also scored for Minnesota (32-27-7), which has earned a point in five straight games (4-0-1). Marc-Andre Fleury made 21 saves.

"I liked our focus level,” Wild coach John Hynes said. “I thought we had good energy. I thought we played a good style game. We were focused from the start. I thought overall, we played a pretty solid hockey game. So I really liked the mindset of the team today."