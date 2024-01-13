Coyotes at Wild

COYOTES (20-18-2) at WILD (17-19-5)

8 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, BSWIX, BSN

Coyotes projected lineup

Clayton Keller -- Jack McBain -- Nick Schmaltz

Matias Maccelli -- Nick Bjugstad -- Lawson Crouse

Jason Zucker -- Logan Cooley -- Dylan Guenther

Michael Carcone -- Alex Kerfoot -- Liam O’Brien

J.J. Moser -- Sean Durzi

Travis Dermott -- Matt Dumba

Troy Stecher -- Michael Kesselring

Connor Ingram

Karel Vejmelka

Scratched: Josh Brown, Juuso Valimaki

Injured: Barrett Hayton (upper body), Vladislav Kolyachonok (lower body), Travis Boyd (upper body)

Wild projected lineup

Matt Boldy -- Ryan Hartman -- Mats Zuccarello

Marcus Johansson -- Joel Eriksson Ek -- Marcus Foligno

Pat Maroon -- Marco Rossi -- Frederick Gaudreau

Brandon Duhaime -- Connor Dewar -- Adam Raska

Jake Middleton -- Brock Faber

Alex Goligoski -- Zach Bogosian

Jon Merrill -- Dakota Mermis

Filip Gustavsson

Marc-Andre Fleury

Scratched: Daemon Hunt, Nic Petan

Injured: Filip Gustavsson (lower body), Kirill Kaprizov (upper body), Vinni Lettieri (lower body), Jared Spurgeon (lower body), Jonas Brodin (upper body)

Status report

Dumba will play in Minnesota for the first time since signing a one-year contract with Arizona as a free agent on Aug. 6. He spent 10 seasons with the Wild. ... Ingram will start; he and Vejmelka have alternated starts the past 12 games. ... Kaprizov, a forward, and Brodin, a defenseman, each will be a game-time decision; Kaprizov has missed seven games and Brodin has missed 16. ... Gustavsson will start and return after missing seven games with a lower body injury. ... Goalie Jesper Wallstedt was reassigned to Iowa of the American Hockey League on Saturday.