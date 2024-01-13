Coyotes at Wild

COYOTES (20-18-2) at WILD (17-19-5)
8 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, BSWIX, BSN
Coyotes projected lineup
Clayton Keller -- Jack McBain -- Nick Schmaltz
Matias Maccelli -- Nick Bjugstad -- Lawson Crouse
Jason Zucker -- Logan Cooley -- Dylan Guenther
Michael Carcone -- Alex Kerfoot -- Liam O’Brien
J.J. Moser -- Sean Durzi
Travis Dermott -- Matt Dumba
Troy Stecher -- Michael Kesselring
Connor Ingram
Karel Vejmelka
Scratched: Josh Brown, Juuso Valimaki
Injured: Barrett Hayton (upper body), Vladislav Kolyachonok (lower body), Travis Boyd (upper body)
Wild projected lineup
Matt Boldy -- Ryan Hartman -- Mats Zuccarello
Marcus Johansson -- Joel Eriksson Ek -- Marcus Foligno
Pat Maroon -- Marco Rossi -- Frederick Gaudreau
Brandon Duhaime -- Connor Dewar -- Adam Raska
Jake Middleton -- Brock Faber
Alex Goligoski -- Zach Bogosian
Jon Merrill -- Dakota Mermis
Filip Gustavsson
Marc-Andre Fleury
Scratched: Daemon Hunt, Nic Petan
Injured: Filip Gustavsson (lower body), Kirill Kaprizov (upper body), Vinni Lettieri (lower body), Jared Spurgeon (lower body), Jonas Brodin (upper body)
Status report
Dumba will play in Minnesota for the first time since signing a one-year contract with Arizona as a free agent on Aug. 6. He spent 10 seasons with the Wild. ... Ingram will start; he and Vejmelka have alternated starts the past 12 games. ... Kaprizov, a forward, and Brodin, a defenseman, each will be a game-time decision; Kaprizov has missed seven games and Brodin has missed 16. ... Gustavsson will start and return after missing seven games with a lower body injury. ... Goalie Jesper Wallstedt was reassigned to Iowa of the American Hockey League on Saturday.