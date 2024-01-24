Coyotes at Panthers

COYOTES (23-19-3) at PANTHERS (28-14-4)
7 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, BSFL
Coyotes projected lineup
Clayton Keller -- Nick Bjugstad -- Nick Schmaltz
Jason Zucker -- Alex Kerfoot -- Lawson Crouse
Matias Maccelli -- Logan Cooley -- Dylan Guenther
Michael Carcone -- Jack McBain -- Liam O'Brien
J.J. Moser -- Sean Durzi
Travis Dermott -- Michael Kesselring
Juuso Valimaki -- Josh Brown
Karel Vejmelka
Connor Ingram
Scratched: Justin Kirkland
Injured: Matt Dumba (upper body), Barrett Hayton (upper body), Vladislav Kolyachonok (lower body), Travis Boyd (upper body), Troy Stecher (lower body)
Panthers projected lineup
Eetu Luostarinen -- Anton Lundell -- Sam Reinhart
Carter Verhaeghe -- Sam Bennett -- Matthew Tkachuk
Ryan Lomberg -- Aleksander Barkov --Mackie Samoskevich
Jonah Gadjovich -- Kevin Stenlund -- Evan Rodrigues
Gustav Forsling -- Aaron Ekblad
Niko Mikkola -- Brandon Montour
Oliver Ekman-Larsson -- Dmitry Kulikov
Sergei Bobrovsky
Anthony Stolarz
Scratched: Josh Mahura, Steven Lorentz
Injured: Nick Cousins (concussion)
Suspended: Will Lockwood
Status report
Schmaltz could return after missing three games with an upper-body injury. … Dumba, a defenseman, did not make the road trip with the Coyotes and is expected to be out through the All-Star break. … Vejmelka, who has lost his past three starts, will start for the first time since Jan. 11. … Barkov is expected to return after missing three games with a lower-body injury. ... Bobrovsky will make his third start in four games. ... Forsling returns after missing a 4-1 win at the Nashville Predators on Monday due to family leave.