Coyotes at Panthers

Projected-Lineup_v2_2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

COYOTES (23-19-3) at PANTHERS (28-14-4) 

7 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, BSFL

Coyotes projected lineup

Clayton Keller -- Nick Bjugstad -- Nick Schmaltz

Jason Zucker -- Alex Kerfoot -- Lawson Crouse

Matias Maccelli -- Logan Cooley -- Dylan Guenther

Michael Carcone -- Jack McBain -- Liam O'Brien

J.J. Moser -- Sean Durzi

Travis Dermott -- Michael Kesselring

Juuso Valimaki -- Josh Brown 

Karel Vejmelka

Connor Ingram 

Scratched: Justin Kirkland

Injured: Matt Dumba (upper body), Barrett Hayton (upper body), Vladislav Kolyachonok (lower body), Travis Boyd (upper body), Troy Stecher (lower body)

Panthers projected lineup

Eetu Luostarinen -- Anton Lundell -- Sam Reinhart

Carter Verhaeghe -- Sam Bennett -- Matthew Tkachuk

Ryan Lomberg -- Aleksander Barkov --Mackie Samoskevich

Jonah Gadjovich -- Kevin Stenlund -- Evan Rodrigues

Gustav Forsling -- Aaron Ekblad

Niko Mikkola -- Brandon Montour

Oliver Ekman-Larsson -- Dmitry Kulikov

Sergei Bobrovsky

Anthony Stolarz

Scratched: Josh Mahura, Steven Lorentz

Injured: Nick Cousins (concussion)

Suspended: Will Lockwood

Status report

Schmaltz could return after missing three games with an upper-body injury. … Dumba, a defenseman, did not make the road trip with the Coyotes and is expected to be out through the All-Star break. … Vejmelka, who has lost his past three starts, will start for the first time since Jan. 11. … Barkov is expected to return after missing three games with a lower-body injury. ... Bobrovsky will make his third start in four games. ... Forsling returns after missing a 4-1 win at the Nashville Predators on Monday due to family leave.

