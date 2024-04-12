Coyotes at Oilers

COYOTES (34-40-5) at OILERS (48-24-5)
9 p.m. ET; SNW, SCRIPPS
Coyotes projected lineup
Clayton Keller -- Alex Kerfoot -- Nick Schmaltz
Lawson Crouse -- Logan Cooley -- Dylan Guenther
Matias Maccelli -- Jack McBain -- Josh Doan
Liam O’Brien -- Jan Jenik -- Michael Carcone
J.J. Moser -- Sean Durzi
Juuso Valimaki -- Michael Kesselring
Vladislav Kolyachonok -- Josh Brown
Karel Vejmelka
Connor Ingram
Scratched: None
Injured: Nick Bjugstad (undisclosed), Travis Dermott (upper body), Barrett Hayton (lower body)
Oilers projected lineup
Ryan Nugent-Hopkins -- Leon Draisaitl -- Zach Hyman
Evander Kane -- Adam Henrique -- Warren Foegele
Dylan Holloway -- Ryan McLeod -- Corey Perry
Mattias Janmark -- Derek Ryan -- Connor Brown
Mattias Ekholm -- Evan Bouchard
Darnell Nurse -- Troy Stecher
Brett Kulak -- Vincent Desharnais
Calvin Pickard
Stuart Skinner
Scratched: Cody Ceci
Injured: Sam Carrick (undisclosed), Connor McDavid (lower body)
Status report
The Coyotes will dress the same 18 skaters they used in a 4-3 overtime win at the Vancouver Canucks on Wednesday. ... Vejmelka will alternate starts with Ingram for the 16th straight game. ... McDavid is expected to miss his second straight game; the center could return against the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday. ... Pickard will alternate starts with Skinner for the eighth game in a row. ... Stecher will play in place of Ceci, a defenseman who didn't practice Thursday. … Ryan enters the lineup in place of Carrick, a forward who missed practice Thursday.