Coyotes at Oilers

COYOTES (34-40-5) at OILERS (48-24-5)

9 p.m. ET; SNW, SCRIPPS

Coyotes projected lineup

Clayton Keller -- Alex Kerfoot -- Nick Schmaltz

Lawson Crouse -- Logan Cooley -- Dylan Guenther

Matias Maccelli -- Jack McBain -- Josh Doan

Liam O’Brien -- Jan Jenik -- Michael Carcone

J.J. Moser -- Sean Durzi

Juuso Valimaki -- Michael Kesselring

Vladislav Kolyachonok -- Josh Brown

Karel Vejmelka

Connor Ingram

Scratched: None

Injured: Nick Bjugstad (undisclosed), Travis Dermott (upper body), Barrett Hayton (lower body)

Oilers projected lineup

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins -- Leon Draisaitl -- Zach Hyman

Evander Kane -- Adam Henrique -- Warren Foegele

Dylan Holloway -- Ryan McLeod -- Corey Perry

Mattias Janmark -- Derek Ryan -- Connor Brown

Mattias Ekholm -- Evan Bouchard

Darnell Nurse -- Troy Stecher

Brett Kulak -- Vincent Desharnais

Calvin Pickard

Stuart Skinner

Scratched: Cody Ceci

Injured: Sam Carrick (undisclosed), Connor McDavid (lower body)

Status report

The Coyotes will dress the same 18 skaters they used in a 4-3 overtime win at the Vancouver Canucks on Wednesday. ... Vejmelka will alternate starts with Ingram for the 16th straight game. ... McDavid is expected to miss his second straight game; the center could return against the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday. ... Pickard will alternate starts with Skinner for the eighth game in a row. ... Stecher will play in place of Ceci, a defenseman who didn't practice Thursday. … Ryan enters the lineup in place of Carrick, a forward who missed practice Thursday.