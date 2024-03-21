Seguin scores in return, Stars surge past Coyotes

Forward missed 11 games with lower-body injury, Robertson has goal, assist for Dallas

Recap: Coyotes at Stars 3.20.24

By Taylor Baird
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

DALLAS -- Tyler Seguin scored one of three goals in the second period for the Dallas Stars, who defeated the Arizona Coyotes 5-2 at American Airlines Center on Wednesday.

It was Seguin’s first game after missing the previous 11 due to a lower-body injury sustained in a 4-1 loss to the Ottawa Senators on Feb. 22.

Jason Robertson had a goal and an assist, and Nils Lundkvist had two assists for Dallas (42-19-9), who have won seven of the past nine games. Jake Oettinger made 23 saves.

Clayton Keller and John Leonard each scored for Arizona (28-36-5), who had won two straight. Connor Ingram made 28 saves.

Keller gave Arizona a 1-0 lead with 15 seconds left in the first period when his shot from the right face-off circle snuck five-hole on Oettinger at 19:45.

Logan Stankoven tied it 1-1 at 7:34 of the second period, knocking in a rebound of Lundkvist’s shot during a delayed penalty. Stankoven has 10 points (six goals, four assists) in 12 NHL games.

Jamie Benn gave Dallas a 2-1 lead at 11:55 when he redirected a Lundkvist shot pass as he drove to the front of the net.

Seguin made it 3-1 at 12:24 off a behind-the-back pass from Matt Duchene on a 2-on-1 rush.

Robertson made it 4-1 at 4:12 of the third period when a Thomas Harley point shot deflected off his skates at the top of the crease.

Craig Smith extended the lead to 5-1 at 5:25 on a rebound from the bottom of the right face-off circle.

Leonard cut the lead to 5-2 at 8:50 on a shot from the slot.

Lundkvist left the game at 8:26 of the third period when a shot rolled up his stick and hit his face. He did not return.

Latest News

Matthews has 5 points, Maple Leafs pull away to defeat Capitals

NHL Buzz: Larkin could return for Red Wings

Eberle has been 'role model,' steadying presence for Kraken

Panthers officially open new training facility in Fort Lauderdale

Stanley Cup Playoffs Buzz: Wild visit Kings, look to extend point streak

McDavid takes part in viral social media video, makes young fan's day

GM meetings, Predators’ recent success discussed on ‘NHL @TheRink’ podcast

Celebrini, Smith among 10 Hobey Baker candidates

Ovechkin hopes Matthews scores 70 goals this season with Maple Leafs

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

NHL ‘in a good place,’ Bettman says; GM meetings conclude

NHL watching closely as Coyotes pursue land for new Phoenix arena

NHL matchups, odds to watch: March 20

Pluses, minuses for Maple Leafs-Capitals, Wild-Kings

Guhle learning to deal with ‘ups and downs’ for Canadiens

2023 NHL Draft 1st-round pick signings tracker

Avalanche additions at Trade Deadline enjoying seamless transition, GM says 