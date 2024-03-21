Seguin scores in return, Stars surge past Coyotes

It was Seguin’s first game after missing the previous 11 due to a lower-body injury sustained in a 4-1 loss to the Ottawa Senators on Feb. 22.

Jason Robertson had a goal and an assist, and Nils Lundkvist had two assists for Dallas (42-19-9), who have won seven of the past nine games. Jake Oettinger made 23 saves.

Clayton Keller and John Leonard each scored for Arizona (28-36-5), who had won two straight. Connor Ingram made 28 saves.

Keller gave Arizona a 1-0 lead with 15 seconds left in the first period when his shot from the right face-off circle snuck five-hole on Oettinger at 19:45.

Logan Stankoven tied it 1-1 at 7:34 of the second period, knocking in a rebound of Lundkvist’s shot during a delayed penalty. Stankoven has 10 points (six goals, four assists) in 12 NHL games.

Jamie Benn gave Dallas a 2-1 lead at 11:55 when he redirected a Lundkvist shot pass as he drove to the front of the net.

Seguin made it 3-1 at 12:24 off a behind-the-back pass from Matt Duchene on a 2-on-1 rush.

Robertson made it 4-1 at 4:12 of the third period when a Thomas Harley point shot deflected off his skates at the top of the crease.

Craig Smith extended the lead to 5-1 at 5:25 on a rebound from the bottom of the right face-off circle.

Leonard cut the lead to 5-2 at 8:50 on a shot from the slot.

Lundkvist left the game at 8:26 of the third period when a shot rolled up his stick and hit his face. He did not return.