Coyotes at Stars

Projected-Lineup_v2_2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

COYOTES (7-6-1) at STARS (10-3-1)

8 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, BSSWX

Coyotes projected lineup

Clayton Keller -- Barrett Hayton -- Nick Schmaltz

Matias Maccelli -- Nick Bjugstad -- Lawson Crouse

Michael Carcone -- Logan Cooley -- Jason Zucker

Liam O’Brien -- Alex Kerfoot – Travis Boyd

J.J. Moser -- Sean Durzi

Juuso Valimaki -- Matt Dumba

Josh Brown -- Troy Stecher

Connor Ingram

Karel Vejmelka

Scratched: Michael Kesserling, Milos Kelemen

Injured: Travis Dermott (upper body), Jack McBain (undisclosed)

Stars projected lineup

Jason Robertson -- Roope Hintz -- Joe Pavelski

Jamie Benn -- Wyatt Johnston -- Evgenii Dadonov

Mason Marchment -- Matt Duchene -- Tyler Seguin

Craig Smith -- Radek Faksa -- Ty Dellandrea

Ryan Suter -- Miro Heiskanen

Esa Lindell -- Jani Hakanpaa

Joel Hanley -- Nils Lundkvist

Jake Oettinger

Scott Wedgewood

Scratched: Sam Steel

Injured: Thomas Harley (upper body)

Status report

The Coyotes recalled Kelemen, a forward, from Tucson of the American Hockey League on Monday. ... Harley is day to day after the defenseman was hit into the boards in an 8-3 win against the Minnesota Wild on Sunday.