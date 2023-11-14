Coyotes at Stars

COYOTES (7-6-1) at STARS (10-3-1)
8 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, BSSWX
Coyotes projected lineup
Clayton Keller -- Barrett Hayton -- Nick Schmaltz
Matias Maccelli -- Nick Bjugstad -- Lawson Crouse
Michael Carcone -- Logan Cooley -- Jason Zucker
Liam O’Brien -- Alex Kerfoot – Travis Boyd
J.J. Moser -- Sean Durzi
Juuso Valimaki -- Matt Dumba
Josh Brown -- Troy Stecher
Connor Ingram
Karel Vejmelka
Scratched: Michael Kesserling, Milos Kelemen
Injured: Travis Dermott (upper body), Jack McBain (undisclosed)
Stars projected lineup
Jason Robertson -- Roope Hintz -- Joe Pavelski
Jamie Benn -- Wyatt Johnston -- Evgenii Dadonov
Mason Marchment -- Matt Duchene -- Tyler Seguin
Craig Smith -- Radek Faksa -- Ty Dellandrea
Ryan Suter -- Miro Heiskanen
Esa Lindell -- Jani Hakanpaa
Joel Hanley -- Nils Lundkvist
Jake Oettinger
Scott Wedgewood
Scratched: Sam Steel
Injured: Thomas Harley (upper body)
Status report
The Coyotes recalled Kelemen, a forward, from Tucson of the American Hockey League on Monday. ... Harley is day to day after the defenseman was hit into the boards in an 8-3 win against the Minnesota Wild on Sunday.