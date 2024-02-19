Coach's Challenge: ARI @ COL – 4:17 of the Third Period

NHL-Shield

Challenge Initiated By: Colorado

Type of Challenge: Off-Side

Result: Call on the ice is overturned – No Goal Arizona

Explanation: Video review determined that Arizona’s Alex Kerfoot preceded the puck into the offensive zone and was in an off-side position prior to his goal. According to Rule 38.9, “The standard for overturning the call in the event of a “GOAL” call on the ice is that the NHL Situation Room, after reviewing any and all available replays and consulting with the On-Ice Official(s), determines that one or more Players on the attacking team preceded the puck into the attacking zone prior to the goal being scored and that, as a result, the play should have been stopped for an “Off-Side” infraction; where this standard is met, the goal will be disallowed.”

The clock is reset to show 15:47 (4:13 elapsed time), when the off-side infraction occurred.

Latest News

28 games to be nationally televised this week

Color of Hockey: Emery making strides with USNTDP thanks to dual citizenship

Rookie Watch: Faber, Hughes among best U.S.-born players

Top storylines ahead of NHL Trade Deadline include Hanifin, Guentzel decisions

Surging Rangers celebrate ‘outrageous’ comeback OT win in Stadium Series

Rangers, Islanders showdown caps ‘special’ 2024 Stadium Series

MacKinnon extends home point streak to 26, Avalanche defeat Coyotes

Panarin, Rangers rally for OT victory against Islanders in Stadium Series

Islanders 'hurt,' motivated by Stadium Series loss to Rangers

Dobson moving on from OT mistake for Islanders in Stadium Series

Kempe scores 2 late goals, lifts Kings past Penguins to spoil Jagr night

Jagr’s No. 68 retired by Penguins in ‘great day’ for legend

Rempe takes rookie lap at MetLife Stadium during 2024 Stadium Series

Giants, Jets welcome Rangers, Islanders to their house at 2024 Stadium Series

Messier, Trottier perform ceremonial puck drop before 2024 Stadium Series

Capitals give young fan unforgettable experience

Islanders to host 2026 NHL All-Star Weekend

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today