Video Review: NYR @ NYI – 0:10 of Overtime

Challenge Initiated By: Arizona

Type of Challenge: Goaltender Interference

Result: Call on the ice is confirmed – Goal Colorado

Explanation: Video review determined that Nathan MacKinnon was making a play on a loose puck in the crease and, therefore, no goaltender interference occurred prior to the puck entering the net. The decision was made in accordance with Rule 69.7 which states, in part, the goal on the ice should have been allowed because "in a rebound situation, or where a goalkeeper and attacking player(s) are simultaneously attempting to play a loose puck, whether inside or outside the crease, incidental contact will be permitted, and any goal that is scored as a result thereof will be allowed."

Penalty: 2:00 minor penalty: Delay of Game – Unsuccessful Challenge