Coyotes at Avalanche

COYOTES (17-13-2) at AVALANCHE (20-11-2)
9 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, ALT2
Coyotes projected lineup
Clayton Keller -- Alex Kerfoot -- Nick Schmaltz
Matias Maccelli -- Nick Bjugstad -- Lawson Crouse
Michael Carcone -- Jack McBain -- Zach Sanford
Liam O'Brien -- Logan Cooley -- Jason Zucker
J.J. Moser -- Matt Dumba
Sean Durzi -- Michael Kesselring
Travis Dermott -- Troy Stecher
Connor Ingram
Karel Vejmelka
Scratched: Josh Brown, Juuso Valimaki, Justin Kirkland
Injured: Barrett Hayton (upper body), Vladislav Kolyachonok (lower body), Travis Boyd (upper body)
Avalanche projected lineup
Valeri Nichushkin -- Nathan MacKinnon -- Mikko Rantanen
Miles Wood -- Ross Colton -- Jonathan Drouin
Andrew Cogliano -- Ryan Johansen -- Logan O'Connor
Kurtis MacDermid -- Fredrik Olofsson -- Joel Kiviranta
Devon Toews -- Cale Makar
Josh Manson -- Bowen Byram
Jack Johnson -- Sam Malinski
Alexandar Georgiev
Ivan Prosvetov
Scratched: Samuel Girard, Caleb Jones
Injured: Artturi Lehkonen (upper body)
Status report
Coyotes coach Andre Tourigny said Ingram would start in goal and that said he expected the lineup to stay the same from a 5-2 win against the San Jose Sharks on Thursday, but there are a few players who will be game-time decisions. … Cogliano will play after missing the past two games with a lower-body injury. … MacKinnon and Manson each missed morning skate for maintenance but will play.