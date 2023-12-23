Coyotes at Avalanche

Projected-Lineup_v2_2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

COYOTES (17-13-2) at AVALANCHE (20-11-2)

9 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, ALT2

Coyotes projected lineup

Clayton Keller -- Alex Kerfoot -- Nick Schmaltz

Matias Maccelli -- Nick Bjugstad -- Lawson Crouse

Michael Carcone -- Jack McBain -- Zach Sanford

Liam O'Brien -- Logan Cooley -- Jason Zucker

J.J. Moser -- Matt Dumba

Sean Durzi -- Michael Kesselring

Travis Dermott -- Troy Stecher

Connor Ingram

Karel Vejmelka

Scratched: Josh Brown, Juuso Valimaki, Justin Kirkland

Injured: Barrett Hayton (upper body), Vladislav Kolyachonok (lower body), Travis Boyd (upper body)

Avalanche projected lineup

Valeri Nichushkin -- Nathan MacKinnon -- Mikko Rantanen

Miles Wood -- Ross Colton -- Jonathan Drouin

Andrew Cogliano -- Ryan Johansen -- Logan O'Connor

Kurtis MacDermid -- Fredrik Olofsson -- Joel Kiviranta

Devon Toews -- Cale Makar

Josh Manson -- Bowen Byram

Jack Johnson -- Sam Malinski

Alexandar Georgiev 

Ivan Prosvetov

Scratched: Samuel Girard, Caleb Jones

Injured: Artturi Lehkonen (upper body)

Status report

Coyotes coach Andre Tourigny said Ingram would start in goal and that said he expected the lineup to stay the same from a 5-2 win against the San Jose Sharks on Thursday, but there are a few players who will be game-time decisions. … Cogliano will play after missing the past two games with a lower-body injury. … MacKinnon and Manson each missed morning skate for maintenance but will play.

