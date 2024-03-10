Coyotes at Blackhawks

Projected-Lineup_v2_2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

COYOTES (26-33-5) at BLACKHAWKS (16-43-5)

6 p.m. ET: SCRIPPS, NHLN, NBCSCH

Coyotes projected lineup

Clayton Keller -- Barrett Hayton -- Nick Schmaltz

Matias Maccelli -- Nick Bjugstad -- Alex Kerfoot

Lawson Crouse -- Logan Cooley -- Dylan Guenther

Michael Carcone -- Jack McBain -- Liam O’Brien

J.J. Moser -- Sean Durzi

Juuso Valimaki -- Michael Kesselring

Travis Dermott -- Josh Brown

Connor Ingram

Karel Vejmelka

Scratched: Victor Soderstrom

Injured: Travis Boyd (upper body)

Blackhawks projected lineup

Nick Foligno -- Connor Bedard -- Phillip Kurashev

Colin Blackwell -- Jason Dickinson -- Joey Anderson

Zach Sanford -- Tyler Johnson -- Taylor Raddysh

Ryan Donato -- MacKenzie Entwistle -- Reese Johnson

Alex Vlasic -- Seth Jones

Kevin Korchinski -- Jaycob Megna

Jarred Tinordi -- Nikita Zaitsev

Arvid Soderblom

Petr Mrazek

Scratched: None

Injured: Andreas Athanasiou (groin), Connor Murphy (lower body)

Status report

Neither team held a morning skate … Ingram could start after making 28 saves in a 4-0 win against Detroit on Friday … Dermott could return after missing the game Friday because of illness … Soderblom will start for Chicago after Mrazek made 22 saves in a 4-1 loss at the Washington Capitals on Saturday. Soderblom got the win in a 5-2 victory at Arizona last Tuesday … Athanasiou, a forward, has been practicing the past week and remains day to day. He has not played since Nov. 9.

Latest News

Tortorella of Flyers suspended 2 games for unprofessional conduct

Boldy scores in OT, Wild recover to defeat Predators

Western playoffs will be wild thanks to Deadline deals

Allen ready for 'new challenge' after 1st practice with Devils

Pickard makes 41 saves, Oilers shut out Penguins

Landeskog could return for Avalanche in Stanley Cup Playoffs

NHL Buzz: Rust returns for Penguins against Oilers

Kessel 'wasn't a fit' for Canucks, remains unsigned

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Hertl traded to Golden Knights by Sharks for Edstrom, 1st-round pick

Stone out rest of regular season for Golden Knights with lacerated spleen

NHL On Tap: Predators visit Wild, look to push point streak to 12

Blackhawks eliminated, hurt by lack of scoring, road woes

NHL Morning Skate for March 10

Capitals score 3 in 1st, ease past Blackhawks

Robertson, Pavelski propel Stars past Kings for 5th straight win

Canucks start fast, shut out Jets for 4th straight win

Golden Knights edge Red Wings, end 4-game losing streak