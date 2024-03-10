Coyotes at Blackhawks

COYOTES (26-33-5) at BLACKHAWKS (16-43-5)
6 p.m. ET: SCRIPPS, NHLN, NBCSCH
Coyotes projected lineup
Clayton Keller -- Barrett Hayton -- Nick Schmaltz
Matias Maccelli -- Nick Bjugstad -- Alex Kerfoot
Lawson Crouse -- Logan Cooley -- Dylan Guenther
Michael Carcone -- Jack McBain -- Liam O’Brien
J.J. Moser -- Sean Durzi
Juuso Valimaki -- Michael Kesselring
Travis Dermott -- Josh Brown
Connor Ingram
Karel Vejmelka
Scratched: Victor Soderstrom
Injured: Travis Boyd (upper body)
Blackhawks projected lineup
Nick Foligno -- Connor Bedard -- Phillip Kurashev
Colin Blackwell -- Jason Dickinson -- Joey Anderson
Zach Sanford -- Tyler Johnson -- Taylor Raddysh
Ryan Donato -- MacKenzie Entwistle -- Reese Johnson
Alex Vlasic -- Seth Jones
Kevin Korchinski -- Jaycob Megna
Jarred Tinordi -- Nikita Zaitsev
Arvid Soderblom
Petr Mrazek
Scratched: None
Injured: Andreas Athanasiou (groin), Connor Murphy (lower body)
Status report
Neither team held a morning skate … Ingram could start after making 28 saves in a 4-0 win against Detroit on Friday … Dermott could return after missing the game Friday because of illness … Soderblom will start for Chicago after Mrazek made 22 saves in a 4-1 loss at the Washington Capitals on Saturday. Soderblom got the win in a 5-2 victory at Arizona last Tuesday … Athanasiou, a forward, has been practicing the past week and remains day to day. He has not played since Nov. 9.