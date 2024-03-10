Coyotes at Blackhawks

COYOTES (26-33-5) at BLACKHAWKS (16-43-5)

6 p.m. ET: SCRIPPS, NHLN, NBCSCH

Coyotes projected lineup

Clayton Keller -- Barrett Hayton -- Nick Schmaltz

Matias Maccelli -- Nick Bjugstad -- Alex Kerfoot

Lawson Crouse -- Logan Cooley -- Dylan Guenther

Michael Carcone -- Jack McBain -- Liam O’Brien

J.J. Moser -- Sean Durzi

Juuso Valimaki -- Michael Kesselring

Travis Dermott -- Josh Brown

Connor Ingram

Karel Vejmelka

Scratched: Victor Soderstrom

Injured: Travis Boyd (upper body)

Blackhawks projected lineup

Nick Foligno -- Connor Bedard -- Phillip Kurashev

Colin Blackwell -- Jason Dickinson -- Joey Anderson

Zach Sanford -- Tyler Johnson -- Taylor Raddysh

Ryan Donato -- MacKenzie Entwistle -- Reese Johnson

Alex Vlasic -- Seth Jones

Kevin Korchinski -- Jaycob Megna

Jarred Tinordi -- Nikita Zaitsev

Arvid Soderblom

Petr Mrazek

Scratched: None

Injured: Andreas Athanasiou (groin), Connor Murphy (lower body)

Status report

Neither team held a morning skate … Ingram could start after making 28 saves in a 4-0 win against Detroit on Friday … Dermott could return after missing the game Friday because of illness … Soderblom will start for Chicago after Mrazek made 22 saves in a 4-1 loss at the Washington Capitals on Saturday. Soderblom got the win in a 5-2 victory at Arizona last Tuesday … Athanasiou, a forward, has been practicing the past week and remains day to day. He has not played since Nov. 9.