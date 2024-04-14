Coyotes at Flames

COYOTES (35-40-5) at FLAMES (36-38-5)

8 p.m. ET; SNW, SCRIPPS

Coyotes projected lineup

Clayton Keller -- Alex Kerfoot -- Nick Schmaltz

Lawson Crouse -- Logan Cooley -- Dylan Guenther

Matias Maccelli -- Jack McBain -- Josh Doan

Liam O’Brien -- Jan Jenik -- Michael Carcone

J.J. Moser -- Sean Durzi

Juuso Valimaki -- Michael Kesselring

Vladislav Kolyachonok -- Josh Brown

Connor Ingram

Karel Vejmelka

Scratched: None

Injured: Nick Bjugstad (upper body), Travis Dermott (upper body), Barrett Hayton (lower body)

Flames projected lineup

Martin Pospisil -- Nazem Kadri -- Andrei Kuzmenko

Yegor Sharangovich -- Mikael Backlund -- Andrew Mangiapane

Jonathan Huberdeau -- Connor Zary -- Dryden Hunt

Matt Coronato -- Kevin Rooney -- Walker Duehr

MacKenzie Weegar -- Daniil Miromanov

Oliver Kylington -- Rasmus Andersson

Nikita Okhotiuk -- Brayden Pachal

Dustin Wolf

Jacob Markstrom

Scratched: A.J. Greer, Dennis Gilbert, Ilya Solovyov

Injured: Blake Coleman (upper body), Joel Hanley (undisclosed)

Status report

Arizona did not hold a morning skate. ... Ingram and Vejmelka have alternated starts the past 15 games. ... Coleman, a forward, will miss his third straight game but could return before the end of the season, according to coach Ryan Huska.