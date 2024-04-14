Coyotes at Flames

COYOTES (35-40-5) at FLAMES (36-38-5)
8 p.m. ET; SNW, SCRIPPS
Coyotes projected lineup
Clayton Keller -- Alex Kerfoot -- Nick Schmaltz
Lawson Crouse -- Logan Cooley -- Dylan Guenther
Matias Maccelli -- Jack McBain -- Josh Doan
Liam O’Brien -- Jan Jenik -- Michael Carcone
J.J. Moser -- Sean Durzi
Juuso Valimaki -- Michael Kesselring
Vladislav Kolyachonok -- Josh Brown
Connor Ingram
Karel Vejmelka
Scratched: None
Injured: Nick Bjugstad (upper body), Travis Dermott (upper body), Barrett Hayton (lower body)
Flames projected lineup
Martin Pospisil -- Nazem Kadri -- Andrei Kuzmenko
Yegor Sharangovich -- Mikael Backlund -- Andrew Mangiapane
Jonathan Huberdeau -- Connor Zary -- Dryden Hunt
Matt Coronato -- Kevin Rooney -- Walker Duehr
MacKenzie Weegar -- Daniil Miromanov
Oliver Kylington -- Rasmus Andersson
Nikita Okhotiuk -- Brayden Pachal
Dustin Wolf
Jacob Markstrom
Scratched: A.J. Greer, Dennis Gilbert, Ilya Solovyov
Injured: Blake Coleman (upper body), Joel Hanley (undisclosed)
Status report
Arizona did not hold a morning skate. ... Ingram and Vejmelka have alternated starts the past 15 games. ... Coleman, a forward, will miss his third straight game but could return before the end of the season, according to coach Ryan Huska.