Okposo, Robinson each gets 3 points in Sabres win against Coyotes

Rasmus Dahlin had a goal and an assist, Connor Clifton had two assists, and Devon Levi made 21 saves for the Sabres (12-14-3), who have points in three straight games (2-0-1).

Michael Kesselring and Michael Carcone scored for the Coyotes (13-12-2), who have lost three in a row. Karel Vejmelka made 33 saves.

Okposo gave Buffalo a 1-0 lead at 2:25 of the first period. Robinson’s shot from the slot popped up and landed in the crease, and Okposo was first to the rebound to push it into the net.

Kesselring scored his first NHL goal to tie it 1-1 at 3:01 of the second period, taking a pass from Logan Cooley and skating into the right circle before beating Levi short side.

Robinson pushed in a rebound at the crease to put the Sabres ahead 2-1 at 6:14.

Peyton Krebs pushed the lead to 3-1 at 10:52 when he one-timed a pass from Okposo from the left circle.

JJ Peterka took the rebound of his own shot off the end boards and banked it off Vejmelka’s pad from behind the net to extend it to 4-1 at 15:06.

Carcone cut the lead to 4-2 with a short-handed goal from the side of the net at 12:47 of the third period, seconds after 4-on-4 play expired.

Dahlin scored into an empty net for the 5-2 final at 18:55.