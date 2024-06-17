Orr's 8 consecutive Norris trophies likely unbreakable mark 49 years later

The honor never got stale, even if Bobby Orr wasn't always in the house to be honored as the best defenseman in the NHL.

Forty-nine years ago this Tuesday, the Boston Bruins' legendary No. 4 was awarded the James Norris Memorial Trophy for the eighth consecutive time, a record that seems likely to stand forever.

Orr's 1975 trophy, along with his Art Ross Trophy for having been the League's leading point-scorer in 1974-75 with 135 points (46 goals, 89 assists) in 80 games, were accepted on his behalf by Bruins managing director Harry Sinden at the League's Montreal awards banquet.

So too was Orr honored in absentia for winning the Lester B. Pearson Award (since 2010 known as the Ted Lindsay Award), voted by NHL Players' Association members to the player deemed to be the League's most valuable player.