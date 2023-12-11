Coyotes at Sabres 

COYOTES (13-11-2) AT SABRES (11-14-3)

7 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, MSG-B

Coyotes projected lineup

Clayton Keller -- Logan Cooley -- Nick Schmaltz

Matias Maccelli -- Nick Bjugstad -- Lawson Crouse

Michael Carcone -- Alex Kerfoot -- Jason Zucker

Milos Kelemen -- Liam O’Brien

J.J. Moser -- Sean Durzi

Juuso Valimaki -- Matt Dumba

Troy Stecher -- Josh Brown

Travis Dermott

Karel Vejmelka

Connor Ingram

Scratched: Ryan McGregor, Michael Kesselring

Injured: Jack McBain (lower body), Barrett Hayton (upper body), Vladislav Kolyachonok (lower body), Travis Boyd (upper body)

Sabres projected lineup

Jeff Skinner -- Casey Mittelstadt -- Tage Thompson

Zach Benson -- Dylan Cozens -- JJ Peterka

Brett Murray -- Tyson Jost-- Victor Olofsson

Eric Robinson -- Peyton Krebs -- Kyle Okposo

Rasmus Dahlin -- Henri Jokiharju

Owen Power -- Mattias Samuelsson

Connor Clifton -- Erik Johnson

Devon Levi

Eric Comrie

Scratched: Ryan Johnson, Jacob Bryson

Injured: Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen (illness), Alex Tuch (lower body), Jordan Greenway (upper body), Zemgus Girgensons (lower body), Jack Quinn (Achilles)

Status report

Vejmelka will start for the first time since Nov. 22 after Ingram started nine straight games. … The Coyotes will dress 11 forwards and seven defensemen. … Durzi is a game-time decision. … Tuch participated in the morning skate in a regular practice jersey, his first skate with the team since the forward was injured Dec. 3, but won’t return against the Coyotes. Coach Don Granato said there was “high potential” for him to return Wednesday when the Sabres visit the Colorado Avalanche. … Samuelsson left the morning skate early with soreness. His status is undetermined.