Coyotes at Sabres 

COYOTES (13-11-2) AT SABRES (11-14-3)
7 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, MSG-B
Coyotes projected lineup
Clayton Keller -- Logan Cooley -- Nick Schmaltz
Matias Maccelli -- Nick Bjugstad -- Lawson Crouse
Michael Carcone -- Alex Kerfoot -- Jason Zucker
Milos Kelemen -- Liam O’Brien
J.J. Moser -- Sean Durzi
Juuso Valimaki -- Matt Dumba
Troy Stecher -- Josh Brown
Travis Dermott
Karel Vejmelka
Connor Ingram
Scratched: Ryan McGregor, Michael Kesselring
Injured: Jack McBain (lower body), Barrett Hayton (upper body), Vladislav Kolyachonok (lower body), Travis Boyd (upper body)
Sabres projected lineup
Jeff Skinner -- Casey Mittelstadt -- Tage Thompson
Zach Benson -- Dylan Cozens -- JJ Peterka
Brett Murray -- Tyson Jost-- Victor Olofsson
Eric Robinson -- Peyton Krebs -- Kyle Okposo
Rasmus Dahlin -- Henri Jokiharju
Owen Power -- Mattias Samuelsson
Connor Clifton -- Erik Johnson
Devon Levi
Eric Comrie
Scratched: Ryan Johnson, Jacob Bryson
Injured: Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen (illness), Alex Tuch (lower body), Jordan Greenway (upper body), Zemgus Girgensons (lower body), Jack Quinn (Achilles)
Status report
Vejmelka will start for the first time since Nov. 22 after Ingram started nine straight games. … The Coyotes will dress 11 forwards and seven defensemen. … Durzi is a game-time decision. … Tuch participated in the morning skate in a regular practice jersey, his first skate with the team since the forward was injured Dec. 3, but won’t return against the Coyotes. Coach Don Granato said there was “high potential” for him to return Wednesday when the Sabres visit the Colorado Avalanche. … Samuelsson left the morning skate early with soreness. His status is undetermined.