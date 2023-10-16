Coyotes at Rangers
Coyotes projected lineup
Clayton Keller -- Barrett Hayton -- Nick Schmaltz
Jason Zucker -- Logan Cooley -- Alexander Kerfoot
Matias Macelli -- Nick Bjugstad -- Lawson Crouse
Liam O'Brien -- Jack McBain -- Travis Boyd
J.J. Moser -- Mathew Dumba
Juuso Valimaki -- Travis Dermott
Sean Durzi -- Troy Stecher
Connor Ingram
Karel Vejmelka
Scratched: Josh Brown, Michael Carcone
Injured: None
Rangers projected lineup
Chris Kreider -- Mika Zibanejad -- Kaapo Kakko
Artemi Panarin -- Filip Chytil -- Alexis Lafreniere
Will Cuylle -- Vincent Trocheck -- Blake Wheeler
Barclay Goodrow -- Nick Bonino -- Tyler Pitlick
Ryan Lindgren -- Adam Fox
K'Andre Miller -- Jacob Trouba
Erik Gustafsson -- Braden Schneider
Igor Shesterkin
Jonathan Quick
Scratched: Jimmy Vesey, Zac Jones
Injured: None
Status report
Ingram will make his first start of the season and Vejmelka will start at the New York Islanders on Tuesday. … Stecher will play, replacing Brown on defense and Boyd will play, replacing Carcone at forward. … Lindgren will be a game-time decision after not playing in a 5-3 loss at the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday because of an upper-body injury. He would replace Jones, a defenseman, who took Lindgren's spot against the Blue Jackets.