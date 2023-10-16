Coyotes at Rangers

Status report

Ingram will make his first start of the season and Vejmelka will start at the New York Islanders on Tuesday. … Stecher will play, replacing Brown on defense and Boyd will play, replacing Carcone at forward. … Lindgren will be a game-time decision after not playing in a 5-3 loss at the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday because of an upper-body injury. He would replace Jones, a defenseman, who took Lindgren's spot against the Blue Jackets.