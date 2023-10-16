Coyotes at Rangers

Latest News

COYOTES (1-0-0) at RANGERS (1-1-0)

7 p.m. ET; MSG, SCRIPPS

Coyotes projected lineup

Clayton Keller -- Barrett Hayton -- Nick Schmaltz

Jason Zucker -- Logan Cooley -- Alexander Kerfoot  

Matias Macelli -- Nick Bjugstad -- Lawson Crouse 

Liam O'Brien -- Jack McBain -- Travis Boyd

J.J. Moser -- Mathew Dumba

Juuso Valimaki -- Travis Dermott

Sean Durzi -- Troy Stecher

Connor Ingram

Karel Vejmelka

Scratched: Josh Brown, Michael Carcone

Injured: None

Rangers projected lineup

Chris Kreider -- Mika Zibanejad -- Kaapo Kakko

Artemi Panarin -- Filip Chytil -- Alexis Lafreniere

Will Cuylle -- Vincent Trocheck -- Blake Wheeler

Barclay Goodrow -- Nick Bonino -- Tyler Pitlick

Ryan Lindgren -- Adam Fox

K'Andre Miller -- Jacob Trouba

Erik Gustafsson -- Braden Schneider

Igor Shesterkin

Jonathan Quick

Scratched: Jimmy Vesey, Zac Jones

Injured: None

Status report

Ingram will make his first start of the season and Vejmelka will start at the New York Islanders on Tuesday. … Stecher will play, replacing Brown on defense and Boyd will play, replacing Carcone at forward. … Lindgren will be a game-time decision after not playing in a 5-3 loss at the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday because of an upper-body injury. He would replace Jones, a defenseman, who took Lindgren's spot against the Blue Jackets.