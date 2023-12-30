Ingram makes 28 saves, Coyotes shut out Ducks

It was Ingram's fourth shutout of the season, tied with Tristan Jarry of the Pittsburgh Penguins for the NHL lead.

"It was good," Ingram said. "There were a lot (of shots) I didn't see, so that's huge."

Clayton Keller and Lawson Crouse scored for the Coyotes (19-14-2), who have won six of seven.

"We played really good," Arizona coach Andre Tourigny said. "That's a team on the other side, like I've said before, they work really hard, they play well, they put you through adversity and you need to react well."