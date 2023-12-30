ANAHEIM -- Connor Ingram made 28 saves for the Arizona Coyotes in a 2-0 win against the Anaheim Ducks at Honda Center on Friday.
Ingram makes 28 saves, Coyotes shut out Ducks
Keller, Crouse score for Arizona; Gibson makes 30 saves for Anaheim
It was Ingram's fourth shutout of the season, tied with Tristan Jarry of the Pittsburgh Penguins for the NHL lead.
"It was good," Ingram said. "There were a lot (of shots) I didn't see, so that's huge."
Clayton Keller and Lawson Crouse scored for the Coyotes (19-14-2), who have won six of seven.
"We played really good," Arizona coach Andre Tourigny said. "That's a team on the other side, like I've said before, they work really hard, they play well, they put you through adversity and you need to react well."
John Gibson made 30 saves for the Ducks (13-22-0), who are 1-3-0 in their past four games.
"They just outworked us. Every zone, they outworked us," Anaheim coach Greg Cronin said. "You can package this game any way you want. At the end of the day, they outworked us."
The Coyotes took a 1-0 lead on the power play at 7:38 of the first period when Keller scored on a one-timer from the right face-off circle.
Just before the goal, Anaheim defenseman Cam Fowler had an opportunity to clear the puck, but it went off the skate of Arizona forward Matias Maccelli and fell to Alex Kerfoot at the goal line. He made a quick pass to Nick Schmaltz, who cut through the left circle and made a touch pass to Keller for the goal.
"We win as a team and we lose as a team," Fowler said. "'Gibby' did his part tonight and, as players, we didn't do ours. We'll just have to keep working, figure out some ways to score some more goals and give our goalie some more support."
The Coyotes outshot the Ducks 7-0 over the final 8:42 of the first period, helping Arizona take a lead into the second period for the first time in seven games.
"To jump out early in a game is always huge, and I think when [Keller] gets that opportunity, nine out of 10 times it's going to go in the net," Ingram said. "It was big for us, and huge to start the game that way."
Crouse pushed it to 2-0 at 10:05 of the second period. Maccelli spun away from Anaheim forward Ross Johnston in the left circle and made a cross-ice pass to Crouse, whose one-timer beat Gibson to the short side from the bottom of the right circle.
"I think he made two really key plays," Tourigny said of Maccelli. "I think his pass to 'Crouser' and winning the battle on the power play to get that puck to 'Schmaltzy.' When 'Celli's' good, he moves his feet and creates movement with and without the puck, and defensively, when you play with a lot of pace, he's really good."
It was the fifth time this season the Coyotes have won scoring two goals or fewer.
"Winning games like that counts just as much as a 7-6 shootout," Ingram said. "If we can get it done that way, why not?"
Fowler said, "I don't think we put enough pressure on them defensively [or] made things hard enough for them. You could say it was 1-on-1 play, but I think it was just five guys on the ice at one time just not being totally synced up. Those guys worked hard, and I just felt like we were a little bit behind all game."
NOTES: Ducks forward Troy Terry left the game after colliding with teammate Mason McTavish with 11:45 remaining in the third period. Cronin did not have an update on Terry after the game. … Ingram has three shutouts in December, and Karel Vejmelka has one, tying the franchise record for shutouts in a month. ... The Coyotes improved to 7-9-2 on the road this season, matching their road win total from last season (7-25-9) in 23 fewer games. ... Arizona defenseman Travis Dermott played his 300th NHL game, finishing with one shot on goal in 19:26 of ice time.