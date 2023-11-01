Coyotes at Ducks
Coyotes projected lineup
Clayton Keller -- Barrett Hayton -- Nick Schmaltz
Matias Maccelli -- Nick Bjugstad -- Lawson Crouse
Michael Carcone -- Logan Cooley -- Travis Boyd
Liam O'Brien -- Jack McBain -- Alex Kerfoot
J.J. Moser -- Sean Durzi
Juuso Valimaki -- Matt Dumba
Travis Dermott -- Troy Stecher
Karel Vejmelka
Connor Ingram
Scratched: Zach Sanford, Josh Brown
Injured: Jason Zucker (lower body)
Ducks projected lineup
Trevor Zegras -- Leo Carlsson -- Troy Terry
Frank Vatrano -- Mason McTavish -- Ryan Strome
Max Jones -- Adam Henrique -- Jakob Silfverberg
Ross Johnston -- Sam Carrick -- Brett Leason
Cam Fowler -- Jackson LaCombe
Pavel Mintyukov -- Ilya Lyubushkin
Urho Vaakanainen -- Radko Gudas
Lukas Dostal
Alex Stalock
Scratched: Robert Hagg, Tristan Luneau, Bo Groulx
Injured: John Gibson (upper body), Jamie Drysdale (lower body), Alex Killorn (finger), Brock McGinn (lower body), Isac Lundestrom (Achilles), Chase De Leo (knee)
Status report
Vejmelka and Ingram will continue to alternate starts; Ingram is expected . ... . Ingram will start against the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday. ... Dermott will return after missing the two games with an illness. ... Carlsson will remain in the lineup for the fourth straight game; he did not play in a 3-1 loss to the Boston Bruins on Oct. 22 and in a 3-2 overtime win at the Columbus Blue Jackets on Oct. 24 as part of a strength and development program devised by general manager Pat Verbeek to keep him strong and healthy early in his rookie season. ... Dostal will start and Stalock will be the backup after Gibson, a goalie, left in the first period of a 4-3 win against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Monday with an upper-body injury; Anaheim coach Greg Cronin did not have a timetable on Gibson's return.