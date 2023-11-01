Coyotes at Ducks

Status report

Vejmelka and Ingram will continue to alternate starts; Ingram is expected . ... . Ingram will start against the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday. ... Dermott will return after missing the two games with an illness. ... Carlsson will remain in the lineup for the fourth straight game; he did not play in a 3-1 loss to the Boston Bruins on Oct. 22 and in a 3-2 overtime win at the Columbus Blue Jackets on Oct. 24 as part of a strength and development program devised by general manager Pat Verbeek to keep him strong and healthy early in his rookie season. ... Dostal will start and Stalock will be the backup after Gibson, a goalie, left in the first period of a 4-3 win against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Monday with an upper-body injury; Anaheim coach Greg Cronin did not have a timetable on Gibson's return.