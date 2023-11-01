Coyotes at Ducks

Latest News

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings
Backstrom stepping away, has 'ongoing injury situation'

Backstrom taking time away from hockey, Capitals with 'ongoing injury situation'
Jack Hughes, Pettersson, Pastrnak 3 Stars of Month

Jack Hughes leads 3 Stars of the Month for October
Stadium Series will be 'special' for Flyers

Stadium Series 'more than just a game' to Flyers executives Briere, Jones
2024 Stadium Series will be unique with schedule, presentation

2024 Stadium Series will be unique with schedule, presentation
Lukas Dostal named NHL rookie of month October 2023

Ducks goalie Dostal named NHL Rookie of the Month for October
Senators to forfeit 1st-round NHL draft pick

Senators to forfeit 1st-round pick in 2024, 2025 or 2026 NHL Draft
On Tap: Dahlin can extend point streak to 9 games

NHL On Tap: Dahlin can extend point streak when Sabres visit Flyers
Weekes: Pluses, minuses for TNT games Wednesday

Pluses, minuses for Sabres-Flyers, Blues-Avalanche
Hockey Fights Cancer at 25: 'Powerful initiative'

Hockey Fights Cancer continues growth on 25th anniversary of campaign 
NHL, NHLPA commemorate 25 years of Hockey Fights Cancer initiative

NHL, NHLPA commemorate 25 years of Hockey Fights Cancer initiative
Hockey Fights Cancer initiative 'remains essential' 25 years later

Hockey Fights Cancer initiative 'remains essential' 25 years later
Pettersson hat trick helps Canucks defeat Predators

Pettersson hat trick helps Canucks defeat Predators
Mailbag: Hughes' hot start for Devils; Sabres find stride

Mailbag: Hughes' hot start for Devils; Sabres find stride
Talbot making most of 1-year contract with Kings

Talbot making most of 1-year contract with Kings
Nylander sets Maple Leafs point streak record in loss to Kings

Nylander sets Maple Leafs' season-opening point streak record in loss to Kings
Hall holds NHL record that likely will never be broken

Hall holds NHL record that likely will never be broken
Thompson 'complete package,' looks to score 50 goals for Sabres

Thompson 'complete package,' looks to score 50 goals for Sabres

Coyotes at Ducks

Projected-Lineup_v2_2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

COYOTES (4-4-0) at DUCKS (5-4-0)

10 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, BSW

Coyotes projected lineup

Clayton Keller -- Barrett Hayton -- Nick Schmaltz

Matias Maccelli -- Nick Bjugstad -- Lawson Crouse

Michael Carcone -- Logan Cooley -- Travis Boyd

Liam O'Brien -- Jack McBain -- Alex Kerfoot

J.J. Moser -- Sean Durzi

Juuso Valimaki -- Matt Dumba

Travis Dermott -- Troy Stecher   

Karel Vejmelka

Connor Ingram

Scratched: Zach Sanford, Josh Brown

Injured: Jason Zucker (lower body)

Ducks projected lineup

Trevor Zegras -- Leo Carlsson -- Troy Terry

Frank Vatrano -- Mason McTavish -- Ryan Strome

Max Jones -- Adam Henrique -- Jakob Silfverberg

Ross Johnston -- Sam Carrick -- Brett Leason

Cam Fowler -- Jackson LaCombe

Pavel Mintyukov -- Ilya Lyubushkin

Urho Vaakanainen -- Radko Gudas

Lukas Dostal

Alex Stalock

Scratched: Robert Hagg, Tristan Luneau, Bo Groulx

Injured: John Gibson (upper body), Jamie Drysdale (lower body), Alex Killorn (finger), Brock McGinn (lower body), Isac Lundestrom (Achilles), Chase De Leo (knee) 

Status report

Vejmelka and Ingram will continue to alternate starts; Ingram is expected . ... . Ingram will start against the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday. ... Dermott will return after missing the two games with an illness. ... Carlsson will remain in the lineup for the fourth straight game; he did not play in a 3-1 loss to the Boston Bruins on Oct. 22 and in a 3-2 overtime win at the Columbus Blue Jackets on Oct. 24 as part of a strength and development program devised by general manager Pat Verbeek to keep him strong and healthy early in his rookie season. ... Dostal will start and Stalock will be the backup after Gibson, a goalie, left in the first period of a 4-3 win against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Monday with an upper-body injury; Anaheim coach Greg Cronin did not have a timetable on Gibson's return.