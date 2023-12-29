Coyotes at Ducks 

COYOTES (18-14-2) at DUCKS (13-21-0)

10 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, BSW

Coyotes projected lineup

Clayton Keller -- Alex Kerfoot -- Nick Schmaltz

Matias Maccelli -- Nick Bjugstad -- Lawson Crouse

Michael Carcone -- Jack McBain -- Zach Sanford

Jason Zucker -- Logan Cooley -- Liam O’Brien

Sean Durzi -- Matt Dumba

Travis Dermott -- Troy Stecher

Juuso Valimaki -- Michael Kesselring

Connor Ingram

Karel Vejmelka

Scratched: Josh Brown, Milos Kelemen

Injured: Barrett Hayton (upper body), Vladislav Kolyachonok (lower body), J.J. Moser (lower body)

Ducks projected lineup

Alex Killorn -- Trevor Zegras -- Troy Terry

Frank Vatrano -- Mason McTavish -- Ryan Strome

Max Jones -- Adam Henrique -- Brett Leason

Ross Johnston -- Sam Carrick -- Jakob Silfverberg

Cam Fowler -- Urho Vaakanainen

Pavel Mintyukov -- Ilya Lyubushkin

Jackson LaCombe -- Jamie Drysdale

John Gibson

Lukas Dostal

Scratched: Benoit-Oliver Groulx, Brock McGinn

Injured: Isac Lundestrom (Achilles), Leo Carlsson (right knee), Radko Gudas (ankle)

Status report

Ingram will start after Vejmelka made 20 saves in a 5-4 overtime win against the Colorado Avalanche on Wednesday. ... Moser, a defenseman, is expected to miss a second straight game after leaving a 4-1 loss at Colorado on Saturday following a hit by Avalanche forward Miles Wood. ... The Ducks held an optional morning skate Friday. ... Gibson will make his second straight start after making 30 saves in a 5-2 win against the Vegas Golden Knights on Wednesday.