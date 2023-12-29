Coyotes at Ducks 

COYOTES (18-14-2) at DUCKS (13-21-0)
10 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, BSW
Coyotes projected lineup
Clayton Keller -- Alex Kerfoot -- Nick Schmaltz
Matias Maccelli -- Nick Bjugstad -- Lawson Crouse
Michael Carcone -- Jack McBain -- Zach Sanford
Jason Zucker -- Logan Cooley -- Liam O’Brien
Sean Durzi -- Matt Dumba
Travis Dermott -- Troy Stecher
Juuso Valimaki -- Michael Kesselring
Connor Ingram
Karel Vejmelka
Scratched: Josh Brown, Milos Kelemen
Injured: Barrett Hayton (upper body), Vladislav Kolyachonok (lower body), J.J. Moser (lower body)
Ducks projected lineup
Alex Killorn -- Trevor Zegras -- Troy Terry
Frank Vatrano -- Mason McTavish -- Ryan Strome
Max Jones -- Adam Henrique -- Brett Leason
Ross Johnston -- Sam Carrick -- Jakob Silfverberg
Cam Fowler -- Urho Vaakanainen
Pavel Mintyukov -- Ilya Lyubushkin
Jackson LaCombe -- Jamie Drysdale
John Gibson
Lukas Dostal
Scratched: Benoit-Oliver Groulx, Brock McGinn
Injured: Isac Lundestrom (Achilles), Leo Carlsson (right knee), Radko Gudas (ankle)
Status report
Ingram will start after Vejmelka made 20 saves in a 5-4 overtime win against the Colorado Avalanche on Wednesday. ... Moser, a defenseman, is expected to miss a second straight game after leaving a 4-1 loss at Colorado on Saturday following a hit by Avalanche forward Miles Wood. ... The Ducks held an optional morning skate Friday. ... Gibson will make his second straight start after making 30 saves in a 5-2 win against the Vegas Golden Knights on Wednesday.