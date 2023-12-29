Coyotes at Ducks 

Projected-Lineup_v2_2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

COYOTES (18-14-2) at DUCKS (13-21-0)

10 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, BSW

Coyotes projected lineup

Clayton Keller -- Alex Kerfoot -- Nick Schmaltz

Matias Maccelli -- Nick Bjugstad -- Lawson Crouse

Michael Carcone -- Jack McBain -- Zach Sanford

Jason Zucker -- Logan Cooley -- Liam O’Brien

Sean Durzi -- Matt Dumba

Travis Dermott -- Troy Stecher

Juuso Valimaki -- Michael Kesselring

Connor Ingram

Karel Vejmelka

Scratched: Josh Brown, Milos Kelemen

Injured: Barrett Hayton (upper body), Vladislav Kolyachonok (lower body), J.J. Moser (lower body)

Ducks projected lineup

Alex Killorn -- Trevor Zegras -- Troy Terry

Frank Vatrano -- Mason McTavish -- Ryan Strome

Max Jones -- Adam Henrique -- Brett Leason

Ross Johnston -- Sam Carrick -- Jakob Silfverberg

Cam Fowler -- Urho Vaakanainen

Pavel Mintyukov -- Ilya Lyubushkin

Jackson LaCombe -- Jamie Drysdale

John Gibson

Lukas Dostal

Scratched: Benoit-Oliver Groulx, Brock McGinn

Injured: Isac Lundestrom (Achilles), Leo Carlsson (right knee), Radko Gudas (ankle)

Status report

Ingram will start after Vejmelka made 20 saves in a 5-4 overtime win against the Colorado Avalanche on Wednesday. ... Moser, a defenseman, is expected to miss a second straight game after leaving a 4-1 loss at Colorado on Saturday following a hit by Avalanche forward Miles Wood. ... The Ducks held an optional morning skate Friday. ... Gibson will make his second straight start after making 30 saves in a 5-2 win against the Vegas Golden Knights on Wednesday.

Latest News

NHL EDGE stats: Brayden Point Nathan MacKinnon reach top skating speeds of season

NHL EDGE stats: Point, MacKinnon reach top skating speeds of season
Veterans take center stage prior to Winter Classic

Veterans take center stage prior to Winter Classic
Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today
NHL Buzz news and notes December 29

NHL Buzz: Giordano back for Maple Leafs against Senators
2024 IIHF WJC roundup day 4 December 29 2023

World Junior Championship roundup: Howard, United States edge Czechia in shootout
NHL betting odds for December 29 2023

NHL matchups, odds to watch: December 29
Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings
NHL On Tap news and notes December 29

NHL On Tap: MacKinnon seeks point in 20th straight game for Avalanche at Blues 
Vegas Chandler Stephenson Winter Classic blog December 29

Winter Classic blog: Chandler Stephenson
Reginald Savage former NHL forward dies at 53

Savage, former NHL forward for Capitals, Nordiques, dies at 53
fantasy-spin-nhl-edge-stats-december-29-2023

Fantasy spin: NHL EDGE stats this week
Weekes Weekend Watchlist Oilers Kings Bruins Red Wings among highlights

Oilers-Kings, Bruins-Red Wings highlight weekend schedule
3 keys to success for United States against Czechia at WJC

3 'Star' keys to success for United States against Czechia at WJC
NHL Morning Skate for December 29

NHL Morning Skate for December 29
Philadelphia Flyers Vancouver Canucks game recap December 28

Flyers score 3 in 2nd, end Canucks point streak at 9
Los Angeles Kings Vegas Golden Knights game recap December 28

Golden Knights hold off Kings to end 4-game losing streak
Edmonton Oilers San Jose Sharks game recap December 28

Oilers score 4 goals in 1st, shut out Sharks
nhl fantasy hockey rookies best prospects rankings

Fantasy hockey top 10 rookie rankings