Apple, NHL, NHLPA partner again on 'Made on iPad x NHL' goalie mask campaign 

There was a time when goalie mask art was sketched out, longhand, and changes were made, painstakingly, with erasers. But then again, there was a time when NHL goalies didn’t wear masks at all.

Thankfully, each of those eras are well in the rearview mirror. Goalies are not only protected better than ever, but their gear is more creative and detailed than any point in history.

To show off that creativity, Apple, the NHL and the NHLPA have again teamed up for the “Made on iPad x NHL” campaign, spotlighting how artists and goalies use iPad to transform ideas into the unmistakable masks that define each goalie on the ice.

For Jordon Bourgeault, a 41-year-old Calgary-based airbrush artist, the changes are very welcome.

“It used to be if a change had to be made, to make a part of the design bigger or smaller, that all had to be redone,” said Bourgeault, founder of JBO Airbrush, which has been designing masks for more than 15 years. “Now with iPad, especially the M5, it’s so powerful and fast you can make changes very easily and send it back to the customer. It’s the only thing I use.”